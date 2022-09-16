Highlights and Touchdowns: Mississippi State 16-31 LSU in NCAAF
Image: NCAAF

9:45 PM2 days ago

Highlights

9:35 PM2 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the rebroadcast of the Mississippi-LSU game.
9:30 PM2 days ago

END GAME

MISSISSIPPI 16-31 LSU
9:25 PM2 days ago

4Q 03:06

Rogers fumbles and throws the interception, almost game over for the Bulldogs.
9:20 PM2 days ago

4Q 04:00

Dillon Johnson with the 10-yard reception to move the chains.
9:15 PM2 days ago

4Q 04:50

TD LSU

Goodwin escapes 47 yards on the ground for another touchdown.

9:10 PM2 days ago

4Q 05:20

Daniels goes ahead and surpasses the first and ten mark, and the clock will continue to run down.
9:05 PM2 days ago

4Q 06:25

Will Rogers with the incomplete pass and Mississippi will have to clear.
9:00 PM2 days ago

4Q 06:53

TD LSU

Josh Williams 8-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 8 points.

8:55 PM2 days ago

4Q 07:29

Daniels' bomb on fourth down is complete and LSU is now inside the 5-yard line.
8:50 PM2 days ago

4Q 08:40

Jayden Daniels with another pass complete and LSU moves the chains.
8:45 PM2 days ago

4Q 10:56

Malik Nabers with the 11-yard reception and LSU already nearing midfield with another first and ten.
8:40 PM2 days ago

4Q 12:05

Daniels with the completed pass and LSU moves the chains.
8:35 PM2 days ago

3Q 13:03

Three and out for the Bulldogs and clear again.
8:30 PM2 days ago

4Q 14:11

TD LSU

Daniels decides to run on third down and enters the commitment zone to turn it over 17-16.

8:25 PM2 days ago

END OF THIRD QUARTER

MISSISSIPPI 16-10 LSU
8:20 PM2 days ago

3Q 09:33

Austin Williams fumbles the ball on the kickoff return and LSU will boot inside the opponent's 9-yard line.
8:15 PM2 days ago

3Q 01:11

Jayden Daniels pass falls short and LSU to clear.
8:10 PM2 days ago

3Q 02:17

Mississippi also plays risky and on 4th and 2 Rogers releases the arm that is incomplete.
8:05 PM2 days ago

3Q 03:49

LSU fumbles on fourth down at midfield and Jayden Daniels throws incomplete, leaving them empty-handed.
8:00 PM2 days ago

4Q 06:31

FG MISSISSIPPI

Ben Raybon from 45 yards makes the field goal to again make the 6-point difference.

7:55 PM2 days ago

3Q 09:15

Lideatrick Griffin keeps moving his legs and manages to move the chains inside the opponent's 35-yard line.
7:50 PM2 days ago

3Q 09:40

Rara Thomas escapes 24 yards and the visit ua is in the zone of points.
7:45 PM2 days ago

3Q 10:56

FG LSU

Damian Ramos' 35-yard field goal cuts the deficit to just 3 points.

7:40 PM2 days ago

3Q 12:30

Malik Nabers with the 17-yard reception and LSU is already in the opponent's backfield and threatening to turn it over.
7:35 PM2 days ago

3Q 13:45

Will Rogers with the incomplete pass and Mississippi to clear.
7:30 PM2 days ago

3Q 15:00

The second half begins. Mississippi on the offensive.
7:25 PM2 days ago

HALF TIME

MISSISSIPPI 13-7 LSU
7:20 PM2 days ago

2Q 00:26

Rogers with the backward pass and it will be fourth down.
7:15 PM2 days ago

2Q 00:46

TD LSU

Daniels finds Jaray Jenkins on an 8-yard reception to cut the deficit to one touchdown.

7:10 PM2 days ago

2Q 01:20

Jayden Daniels with the 14-yard carry to set up in the opponent's backfield.
7:05 PM2 days ago

2Q 02:14

TD MISSISSIPPI.

Rara Thomas with the lofted reception high over the top by Rogers and the visitors extend the lead.

7:00 PM2 days ago

2Q 03:08

Dillon Johnson scampers down the sideline 38 yards and Mississippi is already at the opponent's 13-yard line.
6:55 PM2 days ago

2Q 03:20

Once again Jayden Daniels is caught and LSU to clear.
6:50 PM2 days ago

2Q 06:48

Rogers is pressured and caught on third down. Mississippi to clear.
6:45 PM2 days ago

2Q 08:50

Jo'quavious Marks with the 3-yard carry, but enough to move the chains and make it first and ten.
6:40 PM2 days ago

2Q 11:00

Jayden Daniels with the short carry and to clear LSU.
6:35 PM2 days ago

2Q 12:40

Will Rogers takes advantage of the gap down the middle to move the chains beyond midfield.
6:30 PM2 days ago

2Q 13:14

Will Rogers takes advantage of the gap down the middle to move the chains beyond midfield.
6:25 PM2 days ago

2Q 14:14

Josh Williams loses the ball and Mississippi will come charging in.
 
6:20 PM2 days ago

2Q 14:53

Jo'quavious Marks' second carry on fourth down is unsuccessful and he gives the ball away.
6:15 PM2 days ago

END OF FIRST QUARTER

Mississippi State 6-0 LSU
6:10 PM2 days ago

1Q 01:33

Jayden Daniels with the short carry and stays wide of the mark, again LSU to clear.
6:05 PM2 days ago

1Q 03:04

Mississippi plays again on fourth down, but this time Dillon Johnson loses a yard and they go empty-handed in the middle of the field.
6:00 PM2 days ago

1Q 06:00

John Emery with the short carry and LSU to clear.
5:55 PM2 days ago

1Q 07:30

TD MISSISSIPPI

Jo'quavious Marks se escapa 37 yardas y logra la anotación para el 6-0, porque fallaron el punto extra.

5:50 PM2 days ago

1Q 10:10

Incredible play with Dillon Johnson's carry on fourth down inside his own 20-yard line.
5:45 PM2 days ago

1Q 12:35

Jayden Daniels with the incomplete pass on third and long. LSU to clear from midfield.
5:40 PM2 days ago

1Q 14:40

Kayshon Boutte with the 18-yard reception to move the chains for the first time.
5:35 PM2 days ago

1Q 15:00

The game begins. LSU on the offensive.
5:30 PM2 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from kickoff between Mississippi State and LSU.
5:25 PM2 days ago

Upcoming Mississippi State games

While the Bulldogs for the next games will face:

Vs Bowling Green

Vs Texas A&M

5:20 PM2 days ago

Upcoming LSU games

These will be LSU's next games:

Vs New Mexico

At Auburn

5:15 PM2 days ago

Already warming up

Mississippi State with the firm conviction of being able to pull out the victory as a visitor and this is reflected in these images.
5:10 PM2 days ago

The lucky tube

Thus LSU took the field, but not before doing the traditional thing and touching the lucky pipe.
5:05 PM2 days ago

Tickets

Tickets for this match started at US$24, or about 480 Mexican pesos.
5:00 PM2 days ago

Prediction

LSU is favored to take the win this Saturday with 57.6% according to ESPN's Index and Mississippi with 42.4%.
4:55 PM2 days ago

Last game Mississippi State

While Mississippi State defeated Arizona State as a visitor by a score of 39 to 17.
4:50 PM2 days ago

Last game LSU

LSU is coming off a 65-17 crushing of the Southern Jaguars, we'll see if the offense can perform as well as it did a week ago.
4:45 PM2 days ago

Start

The NCAAF activity continues with an attractive game where Mississippi State will have a complicated visit against LSU. We begin with the coverage of the game through VAVEL.
4:40 PM2 days ago

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs LSU Tigers Live Score in NCAAF 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mississippi State Bulldogs vs LSU Tigers match for the NCAAF 2022 on VAVEL US.
4:35 PM2 days ago

What time is Mississippi State Bulldogs vs LSU Tigers match for NCAAF 2022?

This is the start time of the game Mississippi State Bulldogs vs LSU Tigers of September 17th in several countries:

Argentina: 7:10 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 6:10 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 7:10 PM

Chile: 7:10 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 5:10 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 5:10 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 6:10 PM on Star +

Spain: 12:10 AM

Mexico: 5:10 PM on ESPN and Star +

Paraguay: 7:10 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 5:10 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 7:10 PM on ESPN and Star +

4:30 PM2 days ago

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs LSU Tigers Background

The series has been very even in the last five games, with a record of three wins for the Tigers and two losses, although Mississippi State won the last visit they had in this building.

Louisiana State Tigers 28-25 Mississippi State Bulldogs, 2021

Mississippi State Bulldogs 44-34 Louisiana State Tigers, 2020

Louisiana State Tigers 36-13 Mississippi State Bulldogs, 2019

Mississippi State Bulldogs 3-19 Louisiana State Tigers, 2018

Louisiana State Tigers 7-37 Mississippi State Bulldogs, 2019

4:25 PM2 days ago

Key player LSU Tigers

Where the Tigers have been strong, at least in the first two games has been on the ground with the participation of Jayden Daniels, who records 346 yards and five touchdowns, so in his fourth year he will look to surpass the 2,000-yard barrier, as he has already done twice.
Image: VAVEL
Image: LSU
4:20 PM2 days ago

Key Player Mississippi State Bulldogs

Quarterback Will Rogers has had a good start of the season with 763 yards, nine touchdowns and a couple of interceptions, highlighting that in this area he will have to improve and take care of the ball too much.
4:15 PM2 days ago

LSU Tigers: imposing conditions

After a tight game against Florida State, which they ended up losing by a single point 24-23, and the crushing victory over the Southern Jaguars 65-17, LSU Tigers want to prove they are a good team and be among the best in the nation, so they will have to take advantage of their home condition to get their second win of the season.
4:10 PM2 days ago

Mississippi State Bulldogs: for their third victory

Mississippi State Bulldogs have had a good start of the season with two victories in a row, 49-23 over Memphis and 39-17 over Arizona, looking superior to their rivals, but now they will have their first test of fire. It should be noted that in these two games they have not allowed their opponents to gain more than 90 yards per game and this could be one of the keys in favor of the defense.
4:05 PM2 days ago

The Kick-off

The Mississippi State Bulldogs vs LSU Tigers match will be played at the Tigers Stadium, in Louisiana, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:10 pm ET.
4:00 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NCAAF 2022: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs LSU Tigers!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
