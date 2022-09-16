Highlights and Touchdowns: Mississippi State 16-31 LSU in NCAAF

ADVERTISEMENT
END GAME
4Q 03:06
4Q 04:00
4Q 04:50
Goodwin escapes 47 yards on the ground for another touchdown.
4Q 05:20
4Q 06:25
4Q 06:53
Josh Williams 8-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 8 points.
4Q 07:29
4Q 08:40
4Q 10:56
4Q 12:05
3Q 13:03
4Q 14:11
Daniels decides to run on third down and enters the commitment zone to turn it over 17-16.
END OF THIRD QUARTER
3Q 09:33
3Q 01:11
3Q 02:17
3Q 03:49
4Q 06:31
Ben Raybon from 45 yards makes the field goal to again make the 6-point difference.
3Q 09:15
3Q 09:40
3Q 10:56
Damian Ramos' 35-yard field goal cuts the deficit to just 3 points.
3Q 12:30
3Q 13:45
3Q 15:00
HALF TIME
2Q 00:26
2Q 00:46
Daniels finds Jaray Jenkins on an 8-yard reception to cut the deficit to one touchdown.
2Q 01:20
2Q 02:14
Rara Thomas with the lofted reception high over the top by Rogers and the visitors extend the lead.
2Q 03:08
2Q 03:20
2Q 06:48
2Q 08:50
2Q 11:00
2Q 12:40
2Q 13:14
2Q 14:14
2Q 14:53
END OF FIRST QUARTER
1Q 01:33
1Q 03:04
1Q 06:00
1Q 07:30
Jo'quavious Marks se escapa 37 yardas y logra la anotación para el 6-0, porque fallaron el punto extra.
1Q 10:10
1Q 12:35
1Q 14:40
1Q 15:00
Minutes away
Tune in here Mississippi State Bulldogs vs LSU Tigers Live Score in NCAAF 2022
What time is Mississippi State Bulldogs vs LSU Tigers match for NCAAF 2022?
Argentina: 7:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 6:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 7:10 PM
Chile: 7:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 5:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 5:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 6:10 PM on Star +
Spain: 12:10 AM
Mexico: 5:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 7:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 5:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 7:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
Mississippi State Bulldogs vs LSU Tigers Background
Louisiana State Tigers 28-25 Mississippi State Bulldogs, 2021
Mississippi State Bulldogs 44-34 Louisiana State Tigers, 2020
Louisiana State Tigers 36-13 Mississippi State Bulldogs, 2019
Mississippi State Bulldogs 3-19 Louisiana State Tigers, 2018
Louisiana State Tigers 7-37 Mississippi State Bulldogs, 2019