Highlights and Touchdowns: Georgia Bulldogs 48-7 South Carolina Gamecocks in NCAAF

END OF GAME
Georgia Bulldogs 48-7 South Carolina Gamecocks
4Q | 0.53
Touchdown, Doty connects with Traevon Kenion for TD. Mitch Jeter scores extra point.
4Q | 3.04
Georgia loses possession and returns the ball to SC.
4Q | 4.33
Interception, Luke Doty's pass was intercepted by Trezmen Marshall . Possession back to Georgia.
4Q | 8.57
Field goal, Jared Zyrkel kicks 41 yds for field goal.
4Q | 15.00
Possession for Georgia at the start of the last quarter.
End of 3rd Quarter
Georgia 45-0 South Carolina
3Q | 6.00
Touchdown, Carson Beck connects a pass to Delp and they score a TD. Podlesny scores extra point.
3Q | 6.59
Interception, intercepted pass to Rattler by Dan Jackson.
3Q | 7.13
Touchdown, Bennett runs 11 yds for a TD. Podlesny scores extra point.
3Q |13.21
Touchdown, Bennett connects pass with Bowers for TD. Podlesny scores extra point.
Beginning of the Second Half
The second half of this match is now in play.
Half Time
Georgia 24-0 South Carolina
2Q | 0.30
Field goal, Jack Podlesny makes a 42-yard field goal.
2Q | 5.56
Georgia loses possession, and gives the ball to South Carolina.
2Q | 7.26
SC loses possession, and gives the ball to Georgia.
2Q | 11.25
Touchdown, pass from Bennett to Bowers for the TD. Podlesny scores extra point.
2Q | 14.52
SC loses the ball on 4th down and gives possession to Georgia.
End of 1st Quarter
Georgia 14-0 South Carolina
1Q | 4.42
Touchdown, Kendall Milton runs 2 yds and scores TD for Georgia. Podlesny scores extra point.
1Q | 6.46
Interception, Rattler throws pass that is intercepted by Malaki Starks.
1Q | 8.20
Brock Bowers runs 5 yds and scores TD for Georgia. Jack Podlesny scores extra point.
1Q | 12.53
SC entrega la posesión a Georgia.
The match begins
The first possession will be for South Carolina.
Everything ready for the match
🤙 pic.twitter.com/5LE1ZYLLLw — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) September 17, 2022
Team Statistics
|Stats
|Georgia
|South Carolina
|Points Per Game
|41.0
|32.5
|Points Allowed Per Game
|1.5
|29.0
|Yards Passing
|395.5
|301.5
|Yards Rushing
|129.5
|59.5
|Pass Yards Allowed
|141.0
|136.5
|Rush Yards Allowed
|79.5
|247.5
Champions arrive
The Dawgs are HERE 🐶#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/21HRbwrzFM — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 17, 2022
We begin our coverage
We begin our coverage of the NCAA Week 3 matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks. In minutes, all the incidents of this game.
Stay tuned to follow this game LIVE!
In a few moments, we will share with you the latest information about Bulldogs vs Gamecocks, as well as the events taking place at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's live, minute-by-minute online coverage.
Where to watch the game?
Where and how to watch Georgia Bulldogs vs South Carolina Gamecocks online and live NCAAF
This is the kickoff time for the Georgia Bulldogs vs South Carolina Gamecocks game on September 17 in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 12.00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 1.00 PM
Chile: 1.00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 11.00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 11.00 AM on Star +
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on ESPN +
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11.00 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 1.00 PM on Star +
Peru: 11.00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 1.00 PM on Star +
Key Player- South Carolina Gamecocks
Spencer Rattler is leading the Gamecocks, the South Carolina QB has a 76-47 record in pass completions this season, has caught two touchdown passes, however, he has been intercepted three times. He has completed 604 yards passing so far.
Key Player- Georgia Bulldogs
Stetson Bennett has started the current college football season on fire, completing 65 pass attempts, 49 of which have been completions. He has thrown three touchdown passes and has 668 total yards completed.
How are the South Carolina Gamecocks doing?
The Gamecocks come in with a 1-1 record on the current season, and at home they expose their undefeated record. The Gamecocks defense should play an important role in this game, the differential in favor of SC is +7, which means that they are a team that scores, but receives a lot of touchdowns.
How are the Georgia Bulldogs doing?
The Bulldogs come in undefeated with a 2-0 record, but for the first time this season they face a conference rival. Coach Kirby Smart's team has combined a strong defense, which has allowed only three points against, with a potent offense that has torn opposing defenses to shreds in the first two games.
Week 3 is already underway
This Friday, with two games, week 3 of the national college soccer championship caught fire. In this opportunity, we will have the current NCAA champions, Georgia Bulldogs, facing the South Carolina Gamecocks, in a game that promises many emotions and great plays.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Williams-Brice Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Columbia in South Carolina, United States.
It has a capacity of 80250 spectators.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Georgia Bulldogs vs South Carolina Gamecocks, corresponding to the week 3 match of the NCAA Football. The match will take place at Williams-Brice Stadium, at 11:00 am.