Highlights and Touchdowns: Pittsburgh Panthers 34-13 Western Michigan Broncos in NCAAF
Photo: WMU Broncos

10:57 PM2 days ago

End of Game

Pittsburgh Panthers 34-13 Western Michigan Broncos
10:50 PM2 days ago

4Q | 3.03

Touchdown, Daniel Carter runs 3 yds for TD. Ben Sauls scores extra point.
10:38 PM2 days ago

4Q | 7.17

Western Michigan loses possession and gives it back to Pittsburgh.
10:31 PM2 days ago

4Q | 8.16

Touchdown, Yarnell connects with pass to Mumpfield for TD. Ben Sauls scores extra point.
10:16 PM2 days ago

End of 3rd Quarter

Pittsburgh 20-13 Western Michigan 
10:13 PM2 days ago

3Q | 0.23

Touchdown, Sambucci connects a pass to Abbott for the TD. Palmer Domschke scores extra point.
10:09 PM2 days ago

3Q | 1.30

Touchdown, Abanikanda runs 4 yds for TD. Ben Sauls scores extra point.
9:58 PM2 days ago

3Q | 5.39

Pass intercepted to Salopek in the end zone, possession is Pittsburgh's.
9:40 PM2 days ago

3Q | 11.19

Pittsburgh loses possession and gives it back to Western Michigan.
9:39 PM2 days ago

3Q | 12.53

Pass intercepted to Jack Salopek, possession for Pittsburgh.
9:32 PM2 days ago

Second half kicks off

The second half is underway.
9:23 PM2 days ago

First Half Statistics

Stats

TD Pittsburgh 1-0 Western Michigan
FG Pittsburgh 2-2 Western Michigan
Total Yardas Pittsburgh 210-58 Western Michigan
Turnovers Pittsburgh 1-1 Western Michigan
Possession Pittsburgh 20.28- 9.32 Western Michigan
1st Downs Pittsburgh 10-4 Western Michigan
 

9:12 PM2 days ago

Half Time

Pittsburgh 13-6 Western Michigan
9:05 PM2 days ago

2Q | 2.19

Ben Sauls misses 27 yd FG field goal.
8:41 PM2 days ago

2Q | 7.17

Field goal, Palmer Domschke makes a 40-yard field goal for Broncos.
8:32 PM2 days ago

2Q | 11.31

Field goal, Ben Sauls converts field goal for Pittsburgh.
8:24 PM2 days ago

End of 1st Quarter

Pittsburgh 10-3 Western Michigan
8:19 PM2 days ago

1Q | 0.31

Field goal, Palmer Domschke makes a 32-yard field goal for Broncos.
8:08 PM2 days ago

1Q | 2.39

Interception- Touchdown, Jack Salopek pass intercepted for a TD. Ben Sauls scores extra point.
8:04 PM2 days ago

1Q | 2.45

Pittsburgh loses possession and gives it back to Western Michigan.
7:59 PM2 days ago

1Q | 6.02

Western Michigan loses possession and gives it back to Pittsburgh.
7:49 PM2 days ago

1Q | 7.26

Field goal, Ben Sauls converts field goal for Pittsburgh.
7:38 PM2 days ago

THE GAME KICKS OFF

The match is underway at Waldo Stadium.
6:55 PM2 days ago

Football Saturday

6:53 PM2 days ago

We begin our coverage

We begin our coverage of the NCAA Week 3 matchup between Pittsburgh Panthers and Western Michigan Broncos. In minutes, all the incidents of this game. 
11:39 PM3 days ago

Stay tuned for NCAAF 2022 Pittsburgh Panthers vs Western Michigan Broncos live coverage of NCAAF 2022

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Pittsburgh Panthers vs Western Michigan Broncos live in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAAF season, as well as the latest information from Waldo Stadium
Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
11:34 PM3 days ago

Where to watch the game?

We remind you that the game will be broadcasted on television on ESPN U and in streaming through ESPN App. 
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
11:29 PM3 days ago

Where and how to watch Pittsburgh Panthers vs Western Michigan Broncos online and live NCAAF

This is the kickoff time for the Pittsburgh Panthers vs Western Michigan Broncos game on September 17 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on Star +
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Chile: 8:30 PM on Star +
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Star +
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN U
Spain: 1:30 AM (Sunday, September 18)
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 6:30 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on Star +
11:24 PM3 days ago

Key Player - Broncos

Broncos running back Sean Tyler is the team's key player. On the season, he has had 28 rushing attempts, gaining 176 yards and averaging 6.3 yards per carry. He has completed 2 touchdowns on the season. 
11:19 PM3 days ago

Key Player - Panthers

Kedon Slovis, Panthers quarterback, has attempted 48 passes on the season, 30 of which have been completions. He has completed 503 yards, with 2 touchdowns and an interception.
11:14 PM3 days ago

How are the Western Michigan Broncos doing?

The Broncos are first in the MAC-West with a 1-1 record on the season. Jack Salopek, the team's quarterback will have to lead his teammates to victory.
11:09 PM3 days ago

How are the Pittsburgh Panthers doing?

The Panthers are fifth in the ACC-Coastal with a 1-1 record on the season. Kedon Slovis, Israel Abanikanda and Jared Wayne, are the key men in the Panthers' structure. 
11:04 PM3 days ago

Leveled rivals

Both rivals have 1-1 records on the season, however, the offensive numbers favor the Panthers more than the Broncos. It will be a hard fought duel this Saturday.
10:59 PM3 days ago

The Stadium

The game will be played at Waldo Stadium, home of the Broncos. It is a college football stadium with a capacity of 30,200 spectators. 
10:54 PM3 days ago

Welcome!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match between Pittsburgh Panthers vs Western Michigan Broncos, corresponding to the duel of week 3 of the NCAA Football. The match will take place at Waldo Stadium, at 7:30 pm.
