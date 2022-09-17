Highlights and Touchdowns: Pittsburgh Panthers 34-13 Western Michigan Broncos in NCAAF

ADVERTISEMENT
End of Game
Pittsburgh Panthers 34-13 Western Michigan Broncos
4Q | 3.03
Touchdown, Daniel Carter runs 3 yds for TD. Ben Sauls scores extra point.
4Q | 7.17
Western Michigan loses possession and gives it back to Pittsburgh.
4Q | 8.16
Touchdown, Yarnell connects with pass to Mumpfield for TD. Ben Sauls scores extra point.
End of 3rd Quarter
Pittsburgh 20-13 Western Michigan
3Q | 0.23
Touchdown, Sambucci connects a pass to Abbott for the TD. Palmer Domschke scores extra point.
3Q | 1.30
Touchdown, Abanikanda runs 4 yds for TD. Ben Sauls scores extra point.
3Q | 5.39
Pass intercepted to Salopek in the end zone, possession is Pittsburgh's.
3Q | 11.19
Pittsburgh loses possession and gives it back to Western Michigan.
3Q | 12.53
Pass intercepted to Jack Salopek, possession for Pittsburgh.
Second half kicks off
The second half is underway.
First Half Statistics
|TD
|Pittsburgh
|1-0
|Western Michigan
|FG
|Pittsburgh
|2-2
|Western Michigan
|Total Yardas
|Pittsburgh
|210-58
|Western Michigan
|Turnovers
|Pittsburgh
|1-1
|Western Michigan
|Possession
|Pittsburgh
|20.28- 9.32
|Western Michigan
|1st Downs
|Pittsburgh
|10-4
|Western Michigan
Half Time
Pittsburgh 13-6 Western Michigan
2Q | 2.19
Ben Sauls misses 27 yd FG field goal.
2Q | 7.17
Field goal, Palmer Domschke makes a 40-yard field goal for Broncos.
2Q | 11.31
Field goal, Ben Sauls converts field goal for Pittsburgh.
End of 1st Quarter
Pittsburgh 10-3 Western Michigan
1Q | 0.31
Field goal, Palmer Domschke makes a 32-yard field goal for Broncos.
1Q | 2.39
Interception- Touchdown, Jack Salopek pass intercepted for a TD. Ben Sauls scores extra point.
1Q | 2.45
Pittsburgh loses possession and gives it back to Western Michigan.
1Q | 6.02
Western Michigan loses possession and gives it back to Pittsburgh.
1Q | 7.26
Field goal, Ben Sauls converts field goal for Pittsburgh.
THE GAME KICKS OFF
The match is underway at Waldo Stadium.
Football Saturday
📍 Waldo Stadium#H2P » #BeatWMU pic.twitter.com/rEbDEdnpAN — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) September 17, 2022
We begin our coverage
We begin our coverage of the NCAA Week 3 matchup between Pittsburgh Panthers and Western Michigan Broncos. In minutes, all the incidents of this game.
Stay tuned for NCAAF 2022 Pittsburgh Panthers vs Western Michigan Broncos live coverage of NCAAF 2022
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Pittsburgh Panthers vs Western Michigan Broncos live in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAAF season, as well as the latest information from Waldo Stadium.
Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcasted on television on ESPN U and in streaming through ESPN App.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Where and how to watch Pittsburgh Panthers vs Western Michigan Broncos online and live NCAAF
This is the kickoff time for the Pittsburgh Panthers vs Western Michigan Broncos game on September 17 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on Star +
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Chile: 8:30 PM on Star +
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Star +
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN U
Spain: 1:30 AM (Sunday, September 18)
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 6:30 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on Star +
Key Player - Broncos
Broncos running back Sean Tyler is the team's key player. On the season, he has had 28 rushing attempts, gaining 176 yards and averaging 6.3 yards per carry. He has completed 2 touchdowns on the season.
Key Player - Panthers
Kedon Slovis, Panthers quarterback, has attempted 48 passes on the season, 30 of which have been completions. He has completed 503 yards, with 2 touchdowns and an interception.
How are the Western Michigan Broncos doing?
The Broncos are first in the MAC-West with a 1-1 record on the season. Jack Salopek, the team's quarterback will have to lead his teammates to victory.
How are the Pittsburgh Panthers doing?
The Panthers are fifth in the ACC-Coastal with a 1-1 record on the season. Kedon Slovis, Israel Abanikanda and Jared Wayne, are the key men in the Panthers' structure.
Leveled rivals
Both rivals have 1-1 records on the season, however, the offensive numbers favor the Panthers more than the Broncos. It will be a hard fought duel this Saturday.
The Stadium
The game will be played at Waldo Stadium, home of the Broncos. It is a college football stadium with a capacity of 30,200 spectators.
Welcome!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match between Pittsburgh Panthers vs Western Michigan Broncos, corresponding to the duel of week 3 of the NCAA Football. The match will take place at Waldo Stadium, at 7:30 pm.