Utah Utes vs Arizona State Sun Devils: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NCAAF 2022

Tune in here Utah Utes vs Arizona State Sun Devils Live Score in NCAAF 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Utah Utes vs Arizona State Sun Devils match for NCAAF 2022?
This is the start time of the game Utah Utes vs Arizona State Sun Devils of September 24th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:35 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:35 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:35 PM
Chile: 11:35 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:35 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:35 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 10:35 PM on ESPN +
Spain: 4:35 AM
Mexico: 9:35 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 11:35 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:35 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:35 PM on ESPN and Star +
Utah Utes vs Arizona State Sun Devils Background
The series between these two teams has been very even in the last few games with Utah winning three games to two losses, noting that the Utes lost in their most recent visit.
Arizona State 21-35 Utah Utes, 2021
Arizona State 3-31 Utah Utes, 2019
Utah Utes 20-38 Arizona State, 2018
Arizona State 30-10 Utah Utes, 2017
Utah Utes 49-26 Arizona State, 2016
Key player Arizona State Sun Devils
One of the keys for Arizona if they want to compete and take the win will be to establish the ground attack of Xazavian Valladay, who has had 36 carries, for 234 yards and three touchdowns.
Key Player Utah Utes
He may not be one of the best, but Cameron Rising stands out for being an effective quarterback who makes few mistakes, proof of this is that he has just one interception and has good mobility to get out of the protection pocket.
Arizona State: to pull off the upset
Arizona had the opposite situation, since they started winning and lost two games, one of them against Oklahoma State, 11th in the nation, where they did not put much resistance, so it will be their opportunity to vindicate themselves and especially playing at home to give the shock of the week.
Utah Utes: make the prediction count
After losing the first game against Florida, the Utah Utes have been on a roll with two wins in a row and hope to keep the same momentum, because they are ranked 13th in the nation and are ample favorites to win this game. They have allowed only 90 air yards per game.
The Kick-off
The Utah Utes vs Arizona State Sun Devils match will be played at the Sun Devil Stadium, in Tempe, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:35 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the NCAAF 2022: Utah Utes vs Arizona State Sun Devils!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.