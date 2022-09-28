ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Utah State Aggies vs BYU Cougars live score
Averages
Speak, Kalani Sitake!
We knew long before the season that this was going to be the situation, so I'm looking forward to our experts prepping our guys, but in the meantime, just wait. I want to see our team play better, play a good game of football and play Our best. I don't think we've seen it yet. I don't think it was clean enough for the entire 60 minutes so I'm looking forward to doing that this Thursday. This will beá the great êemphasis for us."
"He é the perfect example for everyone to watch and that é for our team, our fans and our coaches. Seeing the things that he got over when he got hurt, how he managed to handle things even when he was down on the depth chart, he did everything he could to learn as much as he could when Zach [Wilson] was starting and Baylor was getting repeats. No complaints, just hard work.
"We don't create replacement packs, this is part of college football. Most of our incumbents get the most reps, but we're going to use different staff sets. Wyoming changed from three tight ends to two tight ends, two backs and two tight ends, to four wide outs and then three wide outs. So let's match our talent."
"Youê would like to see a better start, but you You have to give Wyoming credit for what they did defensively and made some really good plays. After watching the movie, I thought Jaren made the right decisions. É better punt than taking a chance and making an intercept. I was okay with the decisions he made, he gave our guys a chance to make plays and we were able to utilize our game of punt to turn the field when we needed to."
“Everyone is dangerous when they are in this position. They are the same team and trained by the same guys. They have a great effort and you you can see it in the movie. I'm not too worried about what the state of Utah does; because I'm more concerned with what we're doing. I can see some things that we definitely need to improve on.”
“This é my job as a head coach and I'm frustrated because we haven't played our best yet and haven't seen it consistently. sorry for that and i think it will beá a big emphasis for us, for me, for the team and we don't have much time to find out. We have to do it now.”
“I have a lot of respect for the state of Utah, its fans, definitely its football program, its coaches and these players. These guys work really hard, they are well trained, the scheme works very well for them and they are always dangerous. I already have I've played these types of games before, so I know they're going to bring out your best and we need to make sure our best comes out.”
“Só we need to prepare for it. We knew what our schedule would be and then we had a plan for what we would do today, tomorrow; it's Wednesday. It's always going to be hard for the guys and it's going to be hard for both teams, but I'm excited for it. We're going to play two games in less than a week. Fantastic."
How does BYU Cougars arrive?
Averages
Speak up, Hunter Reynolds!
“I onlyó I want to be the best I can be,” Reynolds said. “Obviously I'm an older guy, I'm in sixth grade, but I want to leave an impact on the younger guys so that when I go, they can think about how I practiced, studied, played and that might be the pattern that help this team win championships in the future.”
"His intelligence," said Utah State Defensive Coordinator/Safety Coach Ephraim Banda when asked what makes Reynolds such a talent of conference caliber. “The bottom line é that he é brillant. Your ability to remember training points in a meeting and then go out into the field and execute them immediately é what sets it apart. It really é bright and has confidence in the heights. He's playing at an incredibly high level.”
"I watched it when I was very young and it always had my heart," Reynolds said. “Since I started playing at age 8, it has been my love.”
“I know my father played há a long time, but it was watching the New York Giants on television, watching college football when I was very young," Reynolds said. “I liked what I saw and wanted to be a part of it.”
“I don't really have that anxiety that most people talk about. I don't feel those butterflies anymore,” Reynolds said. “For me, é more like ‘Youê is á prepared, youê worked for it all his life. Just go out and show everyone what youê can do and do a show.'”