LSU Tigers vs Auburn Tigers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NCAAF Season

Stay tuned for the LSU Tigers vs Auburn Tigers live NCAAF 2022 coverage
Where to watch the game?
Where and how to watch LSU Tigers vs Auburn Tigers online and live NCAAF game
This is the start time for the LSU Tigers vs Auburn Tigers game on October 1 in various countries:
Argentina: 8:00PM on Star+
Bolivia: 7:00PM on Star+
Brazil: 8:00PM on Star+
Chile: 8:00PM on Star+
Colombia: 6:00PM on Star+
Ecuador: 6:00PM on Star+
United States (ET): 7:00PM on ESPN
Spain: 1:00 AM (Sunday, October 2)
Mexico: 6:00PM on Star+
Paraguay: 8:00PM on Star+
Peru: 6:00PM on Star+
Uruguay: 8:00PM on Star+
Key Player- Auburn Tigers
Tang Bigsby is a key player in the Auburn Tigers offense, the Auburn running back has 57 carries on the season, with 281 yards gained and 4 touchdowns this season.
Key Player- LSU Tigers
Jayden Daniels is the guide of the LSU Tigers offense, the LSU quarterback has completed 81 passes in 111 attempts on the season, with 835 yards gained and 6 Touchdowns on the current season.
How are the Auburn Tigers doing?
The Tigers come in with a 3-1 record this season. Auburn's offense averages 23.8 points per game and has only conceded an average of 21.8 points against per game defensively.
How are the LSU Tigers doing?
The Tigers come in with a 3-1 record this season. LSU's offense averages 39.3 points per game and has only conceded an average of 14.3 points against per game defensively.
College Football action continues
This time we'll have all the incidents of the duel between LSU Tigers vs Auburn Tigers, both teams come with the same record in the season, however, the LSU Tigers start as favorites for this match.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Jordan-Hare Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Auburn in Alabama, United States and is part of the University of Auburn's sports complex.
It has a capacity of 87,451 spectators.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the LSU Tigers vs Auburn Tigers match, corresponding to Week 5 of the NCAAF. The match will take place at Jordan-Hare Stadium, at 7:00 pm.
Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.