Auburn Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs LIVE: how to watch online TV broadcast in Week 6 NCAAF?
Photo: The Atlanta Journal

Auburn Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs live

In a few moments we will share with you the Auburn Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Sanford Stadium. 
Where and how to watch Auburn Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs online and live NCAAF 2022

This is the kickoff time for the Auburn Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs game on October 8 in various countries:
Argentina: 4:30 PM 
Bolivia: 3:30 PM 
Brazil: 4:30 PM 
Chile: 4:30 PM 
Colombia: 2:30 PM 
Ecuador: 2:30 PM 
United States (ET): 3:30 PM on CBS
Spain: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 2:30 PM 
Paraguay: 4:30 PM 
Peru: 2:30 PM 
Uruguay: 4:30 PM 
Watch for this player from Georgia

Stenson Bennett- QB.

Stetson Bennett is the starter at the start of the current College Football season, he has thrown 167 pass attempts, 116 of which have been completions. He has thrown five passes for touchdowns and has a total of 1536 yards completed.

Photo: Getty Images
Watch out for this Auburn player

Tang Bigsby- RB.

Bigsby is a key piece in the Auburn Tigers offense, the Auburn running back has 69 carries on the season, with 326 yards gained and 4 Touchdowns on the current season.

Photo: Auburn Athletics
Head to Head: Tigers vs Bulldogs

These two teams between 2017 to 2021 have met 5 times, all have been Bulldogs victories. To record Auburn's last win, you have to go all the way back to November 2017, when they defeated Georgia 40-17 at home. 

Overall, that's 62 wins for Georgia, and 56 wins for Auburn

Champion exposes its undefeated record

Georgia with a perfect record remains in first place in the SEC-East, the Bulldogs had a splendid start in the first three weeks, however, they have shown defensive weaknesses in their last two outings. 

The trident of Stetson Bennett, Kendall Milton and Brock Bowers will be key for the team to maintain its winning ways. 

Tigers to improve

After losing a 17-point spread in their last game and finishing with a loss, the Auburn Tigers face a tough visit to the national champions. 

Auburn will need to be effective on offense, as Georgia has been outscored by 22 points in the last two meetings, yet they have come away with the win, so not only can they focus on stopping the opposing offense, but they will need to score a lot of points to win.

College Football action continues

This afternoon continues week 6 of the 2022 NCAAF season, this time we will have all the incidents of the duel between Auburn Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs, the local and reigning national champion arrives with perfect performance and receives the Tigers who come from unexpectedly falling in the last day at home.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Auburn Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs match, corresponding to Week 6 of the NCAAF. The match will take place at Sanford Stadium, at 3:30 pm.
