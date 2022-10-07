Auburn Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs LIVE: how to watch online TV broadcast in Week 6 NCAAF?

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Auburn Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs online and live NCAAF 2022
Argentina: 4:30 PM
Bolivia: 3:30 PM
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Chile: 4:30 PM
Colombia: 2:30 PM
Ecuador: 2:30 PM
United States (ET): 3:30 PM on CBS
Spain: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 2:30 PM
Paraguay: 4:30 PM
Peru: 2:30 PM
Uruguay: 4:30 PM
Watch for this player from Georgia
Stetson Bennett is the starter at the start of the current College Football season, he has thrown 167 pass attempts, 116 of which have been completions. He has thrown five passes for touchdowns and has a total of 1536 yards completed.
Watch out for this Auburn player
Bigsby is a key piece in the Auburn Tigers offense, the Auburn running back has 69 carries on the season, with 326 yards gained and 4 Touchdowns on the current season.
Head to Head: Tigers vs Bulldogs
Champion exposes its undefeated record
The trident of Stetson Bennett, Kendall Milton and Brock Bowers will be key for the team to maintain its winning ways.
Tigers to improve
Auburn will need to be effective on offense, as Georgia has been outscored by 22 points in the last two meetings, yet they have come away with the win, so not only can they focus on stopping the opposing offense, but they will need to score a lot of points to win.