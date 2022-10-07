Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan State Spartans LIVE: How to watch online TV broadcast in Week 6 NCAAF?

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan State Spartans online and live NCAAF 2022
This is the start time for the Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan State Spartans game on October 8 in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 4:00 PM on ABC
Spain: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 3:00 PM on Star Plus
Paraguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Watch out for this Michigan State player
Payton Thorne- QB.
Payton Thorne is the guide of the Spartans offense, the Michigan State quarterback has completed 104 passes in 162 attempts on the season, with 1121 yards gained and 8 Touchdowns on the current season.
Watch out for this Ohio State player
C.J. Stroud- QB.
C.J. Stroud is the guide of the Buckeyes offense, the Ohio State quarterback has completed 92 passes in 134 attempts on the season, with 1376 yards gained and 18 Touchdowns on the current season.
Head-to-head: Buckeyes vs Spartans
These two teams between 2016 to 2021 have met 6 times, all have been Buckeyes victories. To record Michigan State's last win, you have to go all the way back to November 2015, when as visitors they defeated Ohio State 17-14.
Overall, that's 34 wins for Ohio State, and 15 wins for Michigan State.
Spartans in search of elusive win
Michigan State is on a three-game losing streak and sixth in the Big Ten-East. The Spartans have a slim chance to win, but will need to improve their performance for the remainder of the season.
Buckeyes to stay healthy
Ohio State with a perfect record remains in first place in the Big Ten - East, the Buckeyes have displayed their full offensive arsenal in the early weeks.
C.J. Stroud in combination with Mayin Williams are key for Ohio State's offense, if they have an inspired afternoon they would complicate their rivals a lot.
College Football action continues
This afternoon continues week 6 of the 2022 NCAAF season, this time we will have all the incidents of the duel between Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan State Spartans, the local team arrives with perfect performance and is one of the strong candidates for the national title and receives the Spartans who come from falling in the last round.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan State Spartans match, corresponding to Week 6 of the NCAAF. The match will take place at Spartans Stadium, at 16:00.