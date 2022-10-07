BYU Cougars vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NCAAF 2022
Tune in here BYU Cougars vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish Live Score in NCAAF 2022

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this BYU Cougars vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish match for the NCAAF 2022.
What time is BYU Cougars vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish match for NCAAF 2022?

This is the start time of the game BYU Cougars vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish of October 8th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 7:30 PM on NBC

Spain: 1:30 AM

Mexico: 6:30 PM on Star Plus

Paraguay: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Last games BYU Cougars vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish

This will be the ninth time these teams have met since they first met in 1992. The Fighting Irish have the edge in the head-to-head record at six wins to two losses and, for that reason, Notre Dame is a 68.9% favorite this Saturday.
Key Player Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Audric Estime will be the key player in Notre Dame's offense, who will try to establish the ground attack that has been one of the best things in the offense. He has 54 carries for 264 yards, 4 touchdowns and averages 4.9 yards per carry on the ground.
Key player BYU Cougars

Through the first five weeks, QB Jaren Hall has the third most yards in the nation with 1,438 yards, 12 touchdowns and only one interception, where he has shown he has a strong arm to throw powerfully and has avoided mistakes through the first few weeks of action.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish: getting back on track

After a complicated start with two losses in a row, Notre Dame has gradually got back on track and evened its record to 2-2, remembering that the week they had no activity because it was their bye time, which is why they had to tighten the screws, especially with an offense that still does not work well.
BYU Cougars: keep the level

With three wins in a row, BYU Cougars come into this game as the favorites after a 4-1 record, which includes a 38-26 win over Utah State and a crushing defeat at the hands of Oregon. Their strength lies in their aerial game and in their defense both through the air and on the ground.
The Kick-off

The BYU Cougars vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish match will be played at the Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
VAVEL Logo