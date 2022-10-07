Oregon State Beavers vs Standford Cardinal: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NCAAF 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Oregon State Beavers vs Standford Cardinal match for the NCAAF 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Oregon State Beavers vs Standford Cardinal match for NCAAF 2022?
This is the start time of the game Oregon State Beavers vs Standford Cardinal of October 8th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 11:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 5:00 AM
Mexico: 10:00 PM on Star Plus
Paraguay: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Oregon State Beavers vs Standford Cardinal
Standford has dominated the last five games with four wins to one loss, however, that setback came in their most recent meeting last year.
Standford Cardinal 14-35 Oregon State Beavers, 2021
Standford Cardinal 27-24 Oregon State Beavers, 2020
Standford Cardinal 31-28 Oregon State Beavers, 2019
Oregon State Beavers 17-48 Standford Cardinal, 2018
Standford Cardinal 15-14 Oregon State Beavers, 2017
Key Player Standford Cardinal
Although his stats have not been as outstanding as other QBs, he will be Tanner Mckee the player to watch because he can lengthen the play if needed. He has 980 yards, eight touchdowns, but with four interceptions (a situation he will have to emphasize this Saturday).
Key player Oregon State Beavers
One of the keys for the game will be to establish the ground game with Deshaun Fenwick in order to stay on the field longer. So far he has 59 carries, 277 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Standford Cardinal: getting back on track
Standford Cardinal will have to take advantage of their home field to get back to winning ways, since despite starting with a victory, they have lost the most recent three in a row against top teams: USC, Washington and Oregon.
Oregon State Beavers: getting out of the slump
The Oregon State Beavers' season has not been entirely good, even though they started with three wins in a row, since in the last two games they have lost to teams in the top 15 in the nation: they gave competition to USC and lost only by three points, but they did not even get their hands on a game against Utah.
The Kick-off
The Oregon State Beavers vs Standford Cardinal match will be played at the Stanford Stadium, in Stanford, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 23:00 pm ET.
