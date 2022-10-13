Baylor Bears vs West Virginia Mountainers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NCAAF Season Game
Photo: AP

11:55 PMan hour ago

11:50 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Baylor Bears vs West Virginia Mountaineers online and live NCAAF 2022

This is the start time for the Baylor Bears vs West Virginia Mountaineers game on October 13 in various countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM 
Bolivia: 7:00 PM 
Brazil: 8:00 PM 
Chile: 8:00 PM 
Colombia: 6:00 PM 
Ecuador: 6:00 PM 
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on FS1
Spain: 1:00 AM (Friday, October 14)
Mexico: 6:00 PM 
Paraguay: 8:00 PM 
Peru: 6:00 PM 
Uruguay: 8:00 PM 
11:45 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this West Virginia player

JT Daniels- QB.

WVU's quarterback, he's the standout player on his team. On the season, he has thrown 181 passes, 115 of which have been completions. He has 1209 yards and 8 touchdowns. 

He came to WVU this season after being a champion with Georgia as an alternate for Stenson Bennett.
 

11:40 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Baylor player

Blake Shappen- QB.

Shapen is the quarterback of the Bears, on the season he has attempted 140 passes, 97 of which have been successful. He has 1118 yards and 9 touchdowns on the season.

After an excellent first year, where he led his team to the conference title, Shapen aspires to take Baylor as far as possible.

11:35 PM2 hours ago

Head-to-Head: Bears vs. Mountaineers

West Virginia leads the all-time series against Baylor with a 6-4 record, including a 5-0 mark in games played at home. 

The Bears have won 2 of the last 3 meetings, but all of them at home, however, managed to snap a streak of 3 straight wins by the Mountaineers in the series.

Series: 6-4 for WVU (5-0 home for WVU).

11:30 PM2 hours ago

Mountaineers look for win against conference rival

West Virginia has not had a good season, their last loss to Texas left them with a negative record. Now, precisely against one of their conference rivals they are looking to get back to winning ways. 
11:25 PM2 hours ago

Bears look to move up in the Big 12

Baylor fell last time out to the University of Oklahoma, but prior to that loss they had completed two wins in a row. This Thursday they will look to maintain their positive record on the season, and try to move up in the Big 12 conference. 
11:20 PM2 hours ago

College Football action continues

Tonight continues the week 7 of the 2022 NCAAF season, this time we will have all the incidences of the duel between Baylor Bears vs West Virginia Mountaineers, the home team is looking to even their record in the season, while the Bears are looking to improve their winning average in the season. 
11:15 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Baylor Bears vs West Virginia Mountaineers match, corresponding to Week 7 of the NCAAF. The match will take place at Milan Puskar Stadium, at 19:00.
