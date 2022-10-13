Baylor Bears vs West Virginia Mountainers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NCAAF Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Baylor Bears vs West Virginia Mountaineers live on VAVEL
Where and how to watch Baylor Bears vs West Virginia Mountaineers online and live NCAAF 2022
Argentina: 8:00 PM
Bolivia: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 8:00 PM
Chile: 8:00 PM
Colombia: 6:00 PM
Ecuador: 6:00 PM
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on FS1
Spain: 1:00 AM (Friday, October 14)
Mexico: 6:00 PM
Paraguay: 8:00 PM
Peru: 6:00 PM
Uruguay: 8:00 PM
Watch out for this West Virginia player
WVU's quarterback, he's the standout player on his team. On the season, he has thrown 181 passes, 115 of which have been completions. He has 1209 yards and 8 touchdowns.
He came to WVU this season after being a champion with Georgia as an alternate for Stenson Bennett.
Watch out for this Baylor player
Shapen is the quarterback of the Bears, on the season he has attempted 140 passes, 97 of which have been successful. He has 1118 yards and 9 touchdowns on the season.
After an excellent first year, where he led his team to the conference title, Shapen aspires to take Baylor as far as possible.
Head-to-Head: Bears vs. Mountaineers
The Bears have won 2 of the last 3 meetings, but all of them at home, however, managed to snap a streak of 3 straight wins by the Mountaineers in the series.
Series: 6-4 for WVU (5-0 home for WVU).