LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NCAAF Match

Stay tuned to follow LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators live on VAVEL
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators live, as well as the latest information from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
This is the start time for the LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators game on October 15 in various countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM
Bolivia: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 8:00 PM
Chile: 8:00 PM
Colombia: 6:00 PM
Ecuador: 6:00 PM
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN
Spain: 1:00 AM (Sunday, October 16)
Mexico: 6:00 PM
Paraguay: 8:00 PM
Peru: 6:00 PM
Uruguay: 8:00 PM
Watch for this player from Florida
Montrell Johnson Jr.- RB.
Johnson is the team's leading rusher, on the season he has attempted 46 carries. He has 368 yards and 5 touchdowns on the season.
Watch for this player from LSU
Jayden Daniels- QB.
Daniels is the Tigers quarterback, he has attempted 176 passes on the season, 121 of which have been successful. He has 1215 yards and 7 touchdowns on the season.
Head-to-Head: Tigers vs. Gators
Florida leads the all-time series against LSU with a 33-32 record and a total of three ties. The Tigers are coming off a streak of not entering the contest having won three straight against Florida, and four of the last five in the series. Although they are still a long way from matching the Gators' record of 8 straight wins in the series.
Gators seek fifth win of the season at home
The Florida team has a 4-2 record on the season and occupies the third place in the Sec- East, this Saturday with a victory they would look to climb several positions in their conference.
Tigers look to get back to winning ways
After 4 wins in a row, the previous week they lost to Tennesee, but this Saturday against the Gators they will look to get back to winning ways. Precisely, they face a rival like the Gators with whom they have a very favorable series in their last 5 confrontations.
College Football action continues
Tonight week 7 of the 2022 NCAAF season closes, this time we will have all the incidents of the duel between LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators, both teams arrive with an equal record and are each third in their conference. Despite being a game between two teams from different conferences, it has a record of more than 50 games.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators match, corresponding to Week 7 of the NCAAF. The match will take place at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, at 19:00.