LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NCAAF Match
Photo: USA Today Sports

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators live on VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators live, as well as the latest information from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
12:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators online and live NCAAF 2022

This is the start time for the LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators game on October 15 in various countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM 
Bolivia: 7:00 PM 
Brazil: 8:00 PM 
Chile: 8:00 PM 
Colombia: 6:00 PM 
Ecuador: 6:00 PM 
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN
Spain: 1:00 AM (Sunday, October 16)
Mexico: 6:00 PM 
Paraguay: 8:00 PM 
Peru: 6:00 PM 
Uruguay: 8:00 PM 
12:50 AMan hour ago

Watch for this player from Florida

Montrell Johnson Jr.- RB.

Johnson is the team's leading rusher, on the season he has attempted 46 carries. He has 368 yards and 5 touchdowns on the season.

12:45 AMan hour ago

Watch for this player from LSU

Jayden Daniels- QB.

Daniels is the Tigers quarterback, he has attempted 176 passes on the season, 121 of which have been successful. He has 1215 yards and 7 touchdowns on the season.

12:40 AMan hour ago

Head-to-Head: Tigers vs. Gators

Florida leads the all-time series against LSU with a 33-32 record and a total of three ties. The Tigers are coming off a streak of not entering the contest having won three straight against Florida, and four of the last five in the series. Although they are still a long way from matching the Gators' record of 8 straight wins in the series.
12:35 AMan hour ago

Gators seek fifth win of the season at home

The Florida team has a 4-2 record on the season and occupies the third place in the Sec- East, this Saturday with a victory they would look to climb several positions in their conference. 
12:30 AM2 hours ago

Tigers look to get back to winning ways

After 4 wins in a row, the previous week they lost to Tennesee, but this Saturday against the Gators they will look to get back to winning ways. Precisely, they face a rival like the Gators with whom they have a very favorable series in their last 5 confrontations.
12:25 AM2 hours ago

College Football action continues

Tonight week 7 of the 2022 NCAAF season closes, this time we will have all the incidents of the duel between LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators, both teams arrive with an equal record and are each third in their conference. Despite being a game between two teams from different conferences, it has a record of more than 50 games.
12:20 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators match, corresponding to Week 7 of the NCAAF. The match will take place at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, at 19:00.
VAVEL Logo