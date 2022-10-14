USC Trojans vs Utah Utes: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NCAAF Match
Photo: Los Angeles Times

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:01 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow USC Trojans vs Utah Utes live on VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for USC Trojans vs Utah Utes live, as well as the latest information from Rice Eccles Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
12:56 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch USC Trojans vs Utah Utes online and live NCAAF 2022

This is the start time for the USC Trojans vs Utah Utes game on October 15 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM 
Bolivia: 8:00 PM 
Brazil: 9:00 PM 
Chile: 9:00 PM 
Colombia: 7:00 PM 
Ecuador: 7:00 PM 
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on FOX
Spain: 2:00 AM (Sunday, October 16)
Mexico: 7:00 PM 
Paraguay: 9:00 PM 
Peru: 7:00 PM 
Uruguay: 9:00 PM 
12:51 AMan hour ago

Watch for this player from Utah

Cameron Rising- QB.

Rising is the team's quarterback, he has thrown 171 passes, including 118 pass completions. He has 1440 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season.

12:46 AMan hour ago

Watch for this player from USC

Caleb Williams- QB.

Williams is the team's quarterback, he has thrown 188 passes, of those, 122 completed passes. He has 1590 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season.

12:41 AMan hour ago

Head-to-Head: Trojans vs. Utes

The series between USC, is in favor of the Trojans with a 13-7 record over Utah, including a 3-4 record in Salt Lake City. 
12:36 AMan hour ago

Utah wants to surprise in the Pac-12

The Utah team at home hopes to end USC's undefeated record, the Utes have a 4-2 record on the season and are in fourth place in the Pac-12, this Saturday with a win they would not only end their rival's perfect record, but their aspirations would increase heading into the end of the season.
12:31 AMan hour ago

Trojans look to keep winning streak alive

The USC team is 6-0 in the season and occupies the first place in the Pac-12, this Saturday with a victory they will continue in the lead and would maintain the possibility of being in the zone of the best ranked nationally. The Trojans' defense is put to the test against a team like Utah, the previous week for the third time this season they received less than 15 points, but in Salt Lake City history can be at a different price.
12:26 AM2 hours ago

College Football action continues

Tonight closes week 7 of the 2022 NCAAF season, this time we will have all the incidences of the duel between USC Trojans vs Utah Utes, the visit comes with perfect record and first in the Pac-12, although they face the 4th of their conference will not be an easy game for the Trojans.
12:21 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the USC Trojans vs Utah Utes match, corresponding to Week 7 of the NCAAF. The match will take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium, at 8:00 pm.
VAVEL Logo