Oklahoma State vs TCU: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NCAAF

Watch here Oklahoma State vs TCU live score
Speak, Sonny Dykes!
"I thought the book was right about the money," says Sonny. “It wasn't a popular opinion, but there was nothing there; that it wasn't true. I think he gave an outside perspective of what it was, and we were all too involved to know what it looked like to a normal person.”
Averages!
How does the TCU arrive?
Speak up, Mike Gundy!
So, as I mentioned, on Monday, that would be a challenge for us, because we don't play with a team that plays as fast as this one. . So we were learning on the run. We had some new guys who had to play defensively. Some guys got beaten up and stuff, so we played some guys defensively and they did a good job catching them. o. I thought our defensive coaches made some really good adjustments at halftime. I think we kept them at seven (points) in the second half and scored 21.''
"We didn't rush the ball as well as we needed to, but we did it late in the game. Interestingly, the last try, when they knew we were going to run, we ran better with the ball than we did the other three quarters, in my opinion.
"So, é a great victory for us. I think there's tremendous amount of parity in this league. I think you verá games like this every week. That's what I told the team a few weeks ago, weekly, every other day, and told them again today. So conditioning is going to play a big factor in that. I thought we were in good shape. At the end of the game, we had gas in the tank, we could roll. And that gave us a chance to finish the game.''
"So, we can enjoy tonight, and tomorrow; we have to get back to work. We have road trips and play with a team that is obviously on the road. playing very good football. And so looking forward to it and looking forward to a good week at work."