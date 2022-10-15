Oklahoma State vs TCU: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NCAAF
Speak, Sonny Dykes!

"We always used to run to the grocery store and buy it in high school," says Dykes. “Youê always wanted to see, hey, did they mention me in the article?”

"I thought the book was right about the money," says Sonny. “It wasn't a popular opinion, but there was nothing there; that it wasn't true. I think he gave an outside perspective of what it was, and we were all too involved to know what it looked like to a normal person.”

Averages!

TCU scored 232 points this season, an average of 46 points per game.

 
How does the TCU arrive?

TCU has a great season just like Oklahoma State. The team won all five games and currently é vice-leader of BIG 12, second only to the Oklahoma team.
Speak up, Mike Gundy!

"A good game. I'm sure it was a fun game to watch. Obviously there was, let's see 190 offensive plays - 104 for them, 86 for us. Lots of plays, everyone was worth it. We had a return of special teams yards and penalty yards, we were over, just under 60 (yards). So, a little more than midfield. And so we were at plus 1 in the turnover margin. This é really the big difference. Third downs, (we were) 8 out of 18, they were 8 out of 22. We were 1 out of 1 on Wednesday (down), they were 4 out of 7 on Wednesday.

So, as I mentioned, on Monday, that would be a challenge for us, because we don't play with a team that plays as fast as this one. . So we were learning on the run. We had some new guys who had to play defensively. Some guys got beaten up and stuff, so we played some guys defensively and they did a good job catching them. o. I thought our defensive coaches made some really good adjustments at halftime. I think we kept them at seven (points) in the second half and scored 21.''

"We didn't rush the ball as well as we needed to, but we did it late in the game. Interestingly, the last try, when they knew we were going to run, we ran better with the ball than we did the other three quarters, in my opinion.

"So, é a great victory for us. I think there's tremendous amount of parity in this league. I think you verá games like this every week. That's what I told the team a few weeks ago, weekly, every other day, and told them again today. So conditioning is going to play a big factor in that. I thought we were in good shape. At the end of the game, we had gas in the tank, we could roll. And that gave us a chance to finish the game.''

"So, we can enjoy tonight, and tomorrow; we have to get back to work. We have road trips and play with a team that is obviously on the road. playing very good football. And so looking forward to it and looking forward to a good week at work."

Averages

Oklahoma State scored 232 points for the season. An average of 46 points per game.
How does Oklahoma State arrive?

O&nbsp;Oklahoma State has won every game this season and is 100%. The team remains among the first of the BIG 12.

 
NCAAF

The game will be played atAmon G. Carter Stadium

The game Oklahoma State vs TCU will be played at the Amon G. Carter Stadium with a capacity for 50.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NCAAF: Oklahoma State vs TCU live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
