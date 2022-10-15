ADVERTISEMENT
Watch here Alabama Crimson Tide vs Tennessee Volunteers live score
Open quotes!
"Josh was a great competitor, a "great quarterback, a great football pitcher," Wright said. “He would go in and watch the movie. Coaches would have to kick him out of the office and make him go home.”
“I went downstairs around 10:30 pm and I could see the lights on, on the second floor where the meeting rooms were. I assumed it was the janitor's cleaning. So, one night I went to; lá because the door was open in the quarterback room and there; Josh was alone watching the tape,” Mangino said. “When he came in, youê You know, he immediately proved that he belonged and he could make high level plays and he was selfless. He cared about the guys around him.”
Youê you know, he never pouted about being corrected or anything – he took his fuel just to get better," Mangino said.
“Youê can see all these qualities in Josh as he prepares his team and certainly é evident now,” Wright said. “What a great start to this year, what is not; surprising to me, it might be surprising to some people, but it doesn't surprise me that he's having the kind of success he is; having now.”
Average!
How do the Tennessee Volunteers arrive?
Open quotes!
J has been such a strong leader as part of our executive team in Alabama. He has incredible vision and has done an excellent job overseeing many areas of the department, starting with development when he arrived in 2017,” Byrne said. “He did a masterful job with the department's operations. J has been involved in all of our key decisions and provided constructive insights and feedback to make us better. His experience working directly with our student-athletes, our Athletics coaches and staff, university leadership and fan base prepared him well for this moment. We are thrilled for J, his wife, Leah, and boys, Fitz and Graham. Georgia Tech made a home contract with J.”