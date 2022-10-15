ADVERTISEMENT
Watch here Stanford Cardinal vs Notre Dame live score
Speak up, Marcus Freeman!
"He isá continuously improving. He's improving. He é very charismatic and has a great personality. On the football field, he has all the characteristics you would need. looking to become a great player. Highly recruited kid and been here before Got here but he keeps getting better and é what youê want to see."
“Bo estará out during the year. He suffered a knee injury in training on Tuesday, which é devastating just because it é captain and provides much more than just production. Only the energy, the ability to motivate our players, will be; a tremendous loss for us. So he is; out for the year.”
"I think for sure youê would see more Prince Kollie, who played very well in the last game. He é a guy that we want to continue to get on the field more. Junior (Tuihalamaka), I think we'll see more Junior too. I think we're going to see him play in a few different packages and increase his role as well. As far as Jaylen (Sneed) is concerned, it's still there. to be determined. He continued to improve. I don't see him now being part of the defensive package for this game, but he will have; the opportunity throughout the year to try to play a little more."
“It would still be questionable for the game. Trained yesterday and again, I think he will. I hope he can go, but how long and how much is left? to be determined."
"We don't have to make a four-player pass. If youê have to have the guts to put pressure on the quarterback, so you will put your defense at a disadvantage. Are we getting better? Yup. Are we at the standard or level we need to be? No. We have to keep improving. I know the Washington technician is; working tirelessly to put these guys in positions where we can create more pass rush. Let's move on? different games and stunts? Who é our best pass rusher? Just continually evaluating will put guys in a position to succeed in rushing the quarterback.
"We have to keep preaching this. We have to practice more in the hope that, in return, you will have some pass deviations. This é an important part of the defense game - being able to get in the way of the ball. If youê are not able to fire the quarterback or actually hit him, you will not be able to fire the quarterback. have to try to hit some balls. This é an area in which we have to improve."
"The dilemmas it presents é that if youê is á in the coverage zone, the minute youê acts as a linebacker to stop the race, youê is á opening space behind you; so they can pull and throw. They're creating space and putting their linebackers in a run/pass conflict. If youê going to play man, now youê is á playing man to man cover without help from underneath because supporters need to respect the racing game. Youê you need to do a few different things up front to try so you can make your supporters play with a little more patience. Youê have to play man-to-man coverage against some big, long, tall wideout. É a very nice scheme and they did a good job of being able to run in games. It will be a great challenge for us."
"É very contagious. Drew Pyne never lacked confidence. Now that youê is á adding execution to it, that confidence can be contagious to the entire team. Youê know, é even more contagious when things go wrong and things don't go your way. The confident quarterback everyone believes in now é the one who says everything will be fine. When youê succeeds, it é the only one that says to continue and é so we play. É very nice to see. Now youê it has a little bit of the execution and production to go along with the confidence that Drew Pyne has always had. É what youê wants from your quarterback."
How does Notre Dame arrive?
Speak up, David Shaw!
"On the defensive side, they are big and physical. They have some important players in front of seven. Long and athletic at this high school. They pressure youê in two different ways. The four-man race é Lots of press, man-to-man coverage. They will mix the toppings. They will mix the pressures. Inside linebackers are big and physical when they put pressure on you. ”
“One thing that means to me é that there were many exciting games that we played there; and we were lucky enough to win several times in that stadium. Tight games, difficult games, games with a lot of good football players. I'm excited to see this group. I mean we also have some famous players who want to come and have a chance to play extremely well on national TV. Há a lot of emotion, there is; a lot of fire. I know we have some guys out there, but at the same time we have to fill in the guys and give ourselves a chance to go there; and play our best football and hopefully our best football game of the year," said the head coach.