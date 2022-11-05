Clemson Tigers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NCAAF 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Clemson Tigers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish online and live NCAAF 2022
This is the kickoff time for the Clemson Tigers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish game on November 5 in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM
Bolivia: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Chile: 8:30 PM
Colombia: 6:30 PM
Ecuador: 6:30 PM
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on NBC
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 5:30 PM
Paraguay: 8:30 PM
Peru: 6:30 PM
Uruguay: 8:30 PM
Key Player- Fighting Irish
Drew Pyne- QB.
Pyne is the quarterback for the Fighting Irish, on the season he has attempted 165 passes, 102 of which have been successful. He has 1193 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season.
Key Player- Clemson
DJ Uiagalelei- QB.
Uiagalelei is the Tigers quarterback, on the season he has attempted 234 passes, of which, 150 have been successful. He has 1803 yards and 17 touchdowns on the season.
Head to Head: Tigers vs. Fighting Irish
Clemson and Notre Dame will play for the seventh time in history on Saturday, the last meeting between these two, was in 2020, in the ACC championship game, with Clemson winning 34-10.
Since the two teams' first meeting in 1977, when the Tigers fell to the Fighting Irish 21-17, Clemson leads the all-time series 4-2.
Irish look to make a splash at home
Notre Dame comes from beating Syracuse the previous week, making them fall for the second time, after losing their undefeated in week 8 against Clemson. Now, this Saturday the mission is to defeat the Tigers, for that they will have to bet on being strong at home.
Tigers aim to continue their winning streak
After 8 wins in a row, ranked 4th nationally, the Clemson Tigers are still in the fight for the top spots in the collegiate rankings, this Saturday when they visit Notre Dame, they will have to come out with sharp teeth to continue their perfect record.
College Football action continues
This afternoon, week 10 of the 2022 NCAAF season continues, this time we will have all the news of the Clemson Tigers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish, in the most exciting matchup of the night in college football.
Where is the game?
Notre Dame Stadium located in the city of Notre Dame (Indiana) will host this duel. It is the home of the Fighting Irish of the NCAA. This stadium has a capacity for 77,622 fans and was inaugurated in 1930.
