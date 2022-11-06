Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs Capitanes CDMX: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA G-League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs Capitanes CDMX online and live from Regular Season NBA G-League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs Capitanes CDMX match in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours in Star +
Bolivia: 19 hours in Star +
Brazil: 20 hours on Star+
Chile: 19 hours in Star +
Colombia: 18 hours in Star +
Ecuador: 18 hours in Star +
USA (ET): 20 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 01 hours without transmission
Mexico: 18 hours on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 19 hours in Star +
Peru: 18 hours in Star +
Uruguay: 20 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 19 hours in Star +
Alfonzo McKinnie, a must see player!
The Capitanes shooting guard is back on the court with the Mexico City team, in the Showcase Cup he averaged 24.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists with which he managed to receive an opportunity with the Chicago Bulls. In the NBA he was part of the Chicago team until the end of the season where he was a great player coming off the bench, however the team cut him before the Playoffs. In his return with Capitanes he will seek to remain the leader of the offense and look for another opportunity in the NBA. His connection with players like Jahlil Okafor, Shabazz Napier and Orlando Méndez to get the Capitanes to the NBA G-League playoffs.
How does Capitanes get here?
The Mexico City team starts its first official season as part of the NBA G-League, the Mexican team has not been able to fully participate in the competition and it was until last season that it managed to participate in the Showcase Cup. , the Capitanes finished with a record of 4 wins and 8 losses, being out of the ShowCase Cup Playoffs. However, with just a few games the team managed to get 3 of their players an opportunity in the NBA being Gary Clark, Alfonzo McKinnie and MattMoney. For its official debut throughout the season, the team has made a significant investment, in addition to the fact that now it will play home games in Mexico City. The team led by Ramón Sánchez Díaz features a squad full of young Latin American talent and players with extensive international and NBA experience. Among these stand out Alfonzo McKinnie, Jahlil Okafor, Shabazz Napier, Orlando Mendez and Bruno Caboclo. Although the Capitanes are not a team affiliated with another in the NBA, but they will seek to leave Mexico high and fight for a place in the G-League Playoffs and start their history in this competition in the best way.
Cassius Stanley, a must see player!
The point guard from Rio Grande Valley is one of the new additions to the team for this new season. The young point guard comes after a good season with the Motor City Cruise where he had a record of 13.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game with the Detroit team that was eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Now, it seems that this will be the team's starting point guard and his mission will be to take the Vipers to the G-League Playoffs and show an improvement in his level to attract the NBA spotlight again and earn a call with him. Houston team. His connection to the likes of Willie Cauley-Stein and Eron Gordon will be critical to fulfilling the team's aspirations.
How does the Vipers arrive?
The current champions start a new season after winning their fourth NBA G-League title.
The team's record was 24 wins and 10 losses to advance to the playoffs where they knocked out the Texas Legends and Agua Caliente Clippers to get into the finals, where they beat the Delaware Blue Coats in two games. Like every season of the G-League, the teams are renewed almost in their entirety and this is the case of the Vipers, for the 2022-2023 season the team has great players like Eron Gordon, Willie Cauley-Stein, Josh Reaves, Cassius Stanley and Trhae Mitchell, in addition to the 2 players who will have the "Two-Way" contract, who will participate with the Houston Rockets and the Vipers, these players are Trevor Hudgins and Darius Days. The objective of those led by Kevin Burleson will be to seek to return to the playoffs of the NBA G-League.
Where’s the game?
The Arena Ciudad de México located in Mexico City will host this season's duel between two teams that seek to start the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in the Western Conference in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 22,300 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs Capitanes CDMX match, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA G-League Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Mexico City Arena, at 7:00 p.m.