Memphis Hustle vs Mexico City Capitanes: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA G League Season 2022
Tune in here Memphis Hustle vs Mexico City Capitanes Live Score in NBA G League Season 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Memphis Hustle vs Mexico City Capitanes match for the NBA G League Season 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Memphis Hustle vs Mexico City Capitanes match for NBA G League Season 2022?

This is the start time of the game Memphis Hustle vs Mexico City Capitanes of November 10th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 PM on YouTube NBA G League

Bolivia: 10:00 PM on YouTube NBA G League

Brazil: 11:00 PM on YouTube NBA G League

Chile: 11:00 PM on YouTube NBA G League

Colombia: 9:00 PM on YouTube NBA G League

Ecuador: 9:00 PM on YouTube NBA G League

United States (ET): 9:00 PM on YouTube NBA G League

Spain: 3:00 AM on YouTube NBA G League

Mexico: 8:00 PM on YouTube NBA G League

Paraguay: 11:00 PM on YouTube NBA G League

Peru: 9:00 PM on YouTube NBA G League

Uruguay: 11:00 PM on YouTube NBA G League

Background Memphis Hustle vs Mexico City Capitanes

Last Monday was the first game of the series with a victory for Memphis by 10 points, where they tightened in the second period and generated a difference of 6 points in the third period and 4 in the last one, which made the difference for the 111-101 Final in the Mexican capital.
Key player Mexico City Capitanes

Gary Clarc was the third player who had the most minutes in the last game and the best scorer with a total of 15, although he was somewhat erratic shooting 3's, making only 3 of 12.
Image: Facebook
Key player Memphis Hustle

Kenneth Lofton Jr. had a great performance last Monday, being one of the leaders in the offense in the 30 minutes he played on the court, as he contributed with 24 points and scored 9 of 16 double shots.
Last lineup Mexico City Capitanes

Gary Clark F; Mason Jones F; Jahlil Okafor C; Justin Minaya G; Shabazz Napier G.
Last lineup Memphis Hustle

Sean McDermott F; Justin Bean F; Kenneth Lofton Jr C; Dakota Mathias G; Jacob Gilyard G.
Captains CDMX: Focus

Beyond the loss that was by 10 points last Monday, the CDMX Captains require to be focused and avoid those lapses to have to be against the ropes; it is worth remembering that
Memphis Hustle: keeping the rhythm of the game

They started well the two halves in the last game that were key to take the victory as visitors and, in the second game of the series, the Memphis Hustle will seek to repeat the performance to continue with their undefeated in the NBA G League.
The Kick-off

The Memphis Hustle vs Mexico City Capitanes match will be played at the Mexico City Arena, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA G League Season 2022: Memphis Hustle vs Mexico City Capitanes!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
