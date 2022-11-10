Memphis Hustle vs Mexico City Capitanes: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA G League Season 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Memphis Hustle vs Mexico City Capitanes Live Score in NBA G League Season 2022
Memphis Hustle vs Mexico City Capitanes match for the NBA G League Season 2022
What time is Memphis Hustle vs Mexico City Capitanes match for NBA G League Season 2022?
This is the start time of the game Memphis Hustle vs Mexico City Capitanes of November 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM on YouTube NBA G League
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on YouTube NBA G League
Brazil: 11:00 PM on YouTube NBA G League
Chile: 11:00 PM on YouTube NBA G League
Colombia: 9:00 PM on YouTube NBA G League
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on YouTube NBA G League
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on YouTube NBA G League
Spain: 3:00 AM on YouTube NBA G League
Mexico: 8:00 PM on YouTube NBA G League
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on YouTube NBA G League
Peru: 9:00 PM on YouTube NBA G League
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on YouTube NBA G League
Background Memphis Hustle vs Mexico City Capitanes
Last Monday was the first game of the series with a victory for Memphis by 10 points, where they tightened in the second period and generated a difference of 6 points in the third period and 4 in the last one, which made the difference for the 111-101 Final in the Mexican capital.
Key player Mexico City Capitanes
Gary Clarc was the third player who had the most minutes in the last game and the best scorer with a total of 15, although he was somewhat erratic shooting 3's, making only 3 of 12.
Key player Memphis Hustle
Kenneth Lofton Jr. had a great performance last Monday, being one of the leaders in the offense in the 30 minutes he played on the court, as he contributed with 24 points and scored 9 of 16 double shots.
Last lineup Mexico City Capitanes
Gary Clark F; Mason Jones F; Jahlil Okafor C; Justin Minaya G; Shabazz Napier G.
Last lineup Memphis Hustle
Sean McDermott F; Justin Bean F; Kenneth Lofton Jr C; Dakota Mathias G; Jacob Gilyard G.
Captains CDMX: Focus
Beyond the loss that was by 10 points last Monday, the CDMX Captains require to be focused and avoid those lapses to have to be against the ropes; it is worth remembering that
Memphis Hustle: keeping the rhythm of the game
They started well the two halves in the last game that were key to take the victory as visitors and, in the second game of the series, the Memphis Hustle will seek to repeat the performance to continue with their undefeated in the NBA G League.
The Kick-off
The Memphis Hustle vs Mexico City Capitanes match will be played at the Mexico City Arena, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the NBA G League Season 2022: Memphis Hustle vs Mexico City Capitanes!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.