Georgia Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NCAAF 2022 Match
Photo: Getty Images

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Georgia Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs live stream, as well as the latest information from Davis Wade Stadium.
Where and how to watch Georgia Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs online and live NCAAF 2022

This is the start time for the Georgia Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs game on November 12 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM 
Bolivia: 8:00 PM 
Brazil: 9:00 PM 
Chile: 9:00 PM 
Colombia: 7:00 PM 
Ecuador: 7:00 PM 
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN
Spain: 2:00 AM (Sunday, November 13)
Mexico: 6:00 PM 
Paraguay: 9:00 PM 
Peru: 7:00 PM 
Uruguay: 9:00 PM 
Key Player - Mississippi State

Will Rogers- QB. 
For the home team, quarterback Will Rogers, who ranks among the nation's top-ranked quarterbacks with 2912 yards rushing, 26 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions, will be the key to ending Georgia's undefeated streak. 
Photo: Mississippi State
Key Player- Georgia

Stenson Bennett- QB.
Stetson Bennett is one of the standouts in the current College Football season, he has completed 292 pass attempts, 198 of which have been completions. He has thrown 11 passes for touchdowns and has a total of 2606 yards completed.
Photo: Getty Images
Head to head: Georgia vs Mississippi State

These two teams in their history have met 25 times. Overall, it's 19 wins for Georgia, and 6 wins for Mississippi State.

In Mississippi, there have been 11 clashes, with 7 wins for the visitors and 4 wins for the locals.  

Mississippi State to improve

After beating the Auburn Tigers the previous day, the Bulldogs will have the opportunity to make a high point in College Football, although their last losses were to two pre-ranked teams, nothing better than beating the best team in the nation. 
The Smart-Bennett connection borders on perfection

On the heels of the national title, the Georgia Bulldogs have started the season in unbeatable fashion, perfect record at 9-0, and with an offense that averages over 40 points per game. Of great importance to their offense is the leadership of Stetson Bennett, who on the field has been taking orders from the charismatic Kirby Smart.
College Football action continues

This afternoon continues week 11 of the 2022 NCAAF season, this time we will have all the incidences of the duel between Georgia Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs, the visitor and reigning national champion comes with perfect performance and goes to Mississippi State at home looking to maintain the first place in the national ranking. 
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Georgia Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs match, corresponding to Week 11 of the NCAAF. The match will take place at Davis Wade Stadium, at 19:00.
