SMU Mustang vs Tulane Green Wave: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NCAAF Game

Where and how to watch SMU Mustangs vs Tulane Green Wave online and live NCAAF 2022
This is the start time for the SMU Mustangs vs Tulane Green Wave game on November 17 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM
Bolivia: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Chile: 9:30 PM
Colombia: 7:30 PM
Ecuador: 7:30 PM
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN
Spain: 2:30 AM (Friday, November 18)
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Paraguay: 9:30 PM
Peru: 7:30 PM
Uruguay: 9:30 PM
Key Player - Tulane
Michael Pratt is the quarterback of the Tulane Green Wave. The Tulane QB is facing his third season in College Football, having in this campaign a considerable improvement, in the season he has 252 pass attempts, of which, 165 have been complete, with a percentage of 65.5%, the best in his career in the NCAA.
He has completed 2079 yards, 17 touchdowns and 4 interceptions so far.
Key Player- SMU
Tanner Mordecai, is the quarterback for the SMU Mustangs. The experienced QB is entering his fifth season in college football and has 327 pass attempts on the season, 207 of which have been completions.
He has completed 2780 yards, 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions so far.
Head to Head: SMU vs Tulane
These two universities have a short head-to-head history, the first time they faced each other was in 1982 and the last time in 2021.
In the records there have been 8 clashes, all with victory for the Mustangs, In fact, the last duel was in October 2021, with victory 55-26 for SMU.
Tulane wants a win to stay in the top 25
The home team will be looking for a win this Thursday night against a tough conference opponent, Tulane is ranked in the top 25, so a win at home would allow them to stay in a good position.
Mustangs to maintain hegemony in New Orleans
The Mustangs travel to New Orleans in search of maintaining their winning streak this season, and facing an opponent with whom they have totally favorable numbers. If they win, they take a breath of fresh air into their jerseys for the end of the season.
College Football action continues
This afternoon kicks off week 12 of the 2022 NCAAF season, this time we'll have all the action from SMU Mustangs vs Tulane Green Wave, two teams from the ACC conference that will fight to improve their position in the national ranking.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the SMU Mustangs vs Tulane Green Wave match, corresponding to Week 12 of the NCAAF. The match will take place at Yulman Stadium, at 7:30 pm.