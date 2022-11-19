Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs North Carolina Tar Heels: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NCAAF 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs North Carolina Tar Heels online and live NCAAF 2022
This is the start time for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs North Carolina Tar Heels game on November 19 in various countries:
Argentina: 7:30 PM
Bolivia: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 7:30 PM
Chile: 7:30 PM
Colombia: 5:30 PM
Ecuador: 5:30 PM
United States (ET): 5:30 PM on ESPN2
Spain: 12:30 AM
Mexico: 4:30 PM
Paraguay: 7:30 PM
Peru: 5:30 PM
Uruguay: 7:30 PM
Key Player- UNC
Drake Maye is UNC's quarterback, he is an athlete who can throw and he can run which gives him a plus.
On the season, he has 361 pass attempts, of which he has completed 253. He has 34 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.
In rushing, he also leads his team, he has 133 carries, completing 584 yards in rushing and scoring on 5 occasions.
Key Player- Georgia Tech
Jeff Sims is the quarterback for the Yellow Jackets, who is not having a great season in 2022, but is the main card for GT.
He has thrown 188 passes, 110 of which have been completions. He has 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions on the season.
Head to Head: Yellow Jackets vs Tar Heels
UNC does not have a favorable record in the series vs GT, including losing three of its last four meetings with the Yellow Jackets, including last season's 45-22 debacle in Atlanta.
The Tar Heels lose the all-time series 31-21-3, but is 13-11-2 at home, however, under Tar Heel head coach Mack Brown, he has a 7-4-1 career record against Georgia Tech.
The Tar Heels are the favorites for this game
UNC has a 9-1 record on the season, which places them in the top 15 of the National Rankings. With a high probability of winning and being at home, it is almost impossible for them to slip up, but they will have to prove it on the court and get another win.
Yellow Jackets are looking to close the season in the best way
Georgia Tech is not having the best season, so they do not start as favorites in this game, depending on their performance they can appeal to a good game when they visit UNC and try to get a surprise win.
Week 12 action continues
This afternoon the week 12 of the NCAAF season 2022 continues, this time we will have all the incidences of the duel between Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs North Carolina Tar Heels, the local team receives a rival of little combat this season, so the Tar Heels are in the urgent need to win to continue advancing in the National Ranking.
Welcome
Welcome to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs North Carolina Tar Heels live stream, corresponding to Week 12 of the NCAAF. The game will take place at Kenan Stadium, at 5:30 pm.