Mexico City Capitanes vs Vipers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in NBA G League 2022

What time is Capitanes vs Vipers match for NBA G League 2022?
This is the start time of the game Capitanes vs Vipers of 22th November in several countries:
USA: 21:00 hrs.
USA: 21:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs.
Brasil: 22:00 hrs.
Chile: 21:00 hrs.
Colombia: 10:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs.
España: 4:00 hrs.
México: 19:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs.
Perú: 20:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs.
Keep an eye on this Vipers player:
The Rio Grande Valley point guard is one of the team's new additions for this new season. The young guard arrives after a good season with the Motor City Cruise where he had a record of 13.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game with the Detroit team that was eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Now, it seems that he will be the team's starting point guard and his mission will be to take the Vipers to the G-League Playoffs and show an improvement in his level to attract the NBA spotlight again and earn a call-up with the Houston team. His connection with players like Willie Cauley-Stein and Eron Gordon will be fundamental to fulfill the team's aspirations.
Watch out for this Capitanes player:
The Capitanes guard is back on the court with Mexico City, in the Showcase Cup he averaged 24.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists, which earned him a chance with the Chicago Bulls. In the NBA he was part of the Chicago team until the end of the season where he was a great player coming from the bench, however the team cut him before the Playoffs. In his return with Capitanes he will look to continue being the leader of the offense and look for another opportunity in the NBA. He will connect with players like Jahlil Okafor, Shabazz Napier and Orlando Mendez to get the Capitanes into the NBA G-League playoffs.
Last Vipers lineup:
Anthony Lamb, Usman Garuba, Daishen Nix, Trevelin Queen, Mfiondu Kabengele.
Last Capitanes lineup:
Gary Clark, Alfonzo McKinnie, Jabari Narcis, Mike Torres and Rigoberto Mendoza.
About the Stadium:
The Arena Ciudad de Mexico is an entertainment venue located in Mexico City, it is used most of the time to present different events such as concerts, sporting events, private events, cultural and conventions, among others.
The inauguration was on February 25, 2012 with a concert by one of the most important singers in Mexico and Latin America; Luis Miguel, filling the total capacity of 22,300 spectators.
They will be looking for a win at home
The Vipers will finally have their long awaited duel to play the revenge of that first game against the Capitanes of the CDMX, however, this opportunity comes as the perfect silver platter for the revenge on the part of the visiting team since they are positioned in the south table below the Capitanes. Currently, the Vipers team is positioned second in the general table with 2 wins and 1 loss, having just the only loss against the Capitanes.
Making themselves at home
The Capitanes de la Ciudad de Mexico team has so far had a pleasant presentation in the NBA G League as they currently have 4 games won and only 2 lost, placing them in first place in the South Conference of the League. For this game, there will be a sense of revenge since Capitanes' debut was precisely against the Vipers and on that occasion, the local team was able to prevail and win.
The NBA G League is in full swing
NBA G League actions continue with all the emotions that Basketball generates, all teams are leaving their best effort to qualify for the Playoffs and win. The NBA G League competition is divided into 4 regions that seek to obtain the best team of this semi-professional basketball competition at the end of the tournament. The fact that Capitanes is playing there representing Mexico helps a lot to the national sport since they are becoming known internationally and give an opportunity for the sport of basketball to continue growing in our country.
Kick-off time
The Capitanes vs Vipers match will be played at Arena CDMX, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NAB G League 2022: Capitanes vs Vipers
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.