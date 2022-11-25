Mexico City Capitanes vs Lakeland Magic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA G-League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Capitanes vs. Magic live of the Regular Season NBA G-League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of the Capitanes CDMX vs. Lakeland Magic live corresponding to the NBA G-League 2022-2023 Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the RP Funding Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Capitanes CDMX vs Lakeland Magic online and live in the Regular Season NBA G-League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs Capitanes CDMX match in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours in Star+
Bolivia: 19 hours on Star+
Brazil: 20 hours on Star+
Chile: 19 hours on Star+
Colombia: 18 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 18 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 19 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 01 hours without transmission
Mexico: 18 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 19 hours on Star+
Peru: 18 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 20 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 19 hours on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Alfonzo McKinnie, a must see player!
The Capitanes guard is back on the court with those from Mexico City, in the Showcase Cup he averaged 24.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists with which he managed to receive an opportunity with the Chicago Bulls. In the NBA he was part of the Chicago team until the end of the season where he was a great player coming off the bench, however the team cut him before the Playoffs. In his return with Capitanes he will seek to remain the leader of the offense and look for another opportunity in the NBA. His connection with players like Jahlil Okafor, Shabazz Napier and Orlando Méndez to get the Captains to the NBA G-League playoffs.
How does Capitanes arrive?
The Mexico City team starts its first official season as part of the NBA G-League, the Mexican team has not been able to fully take part in the competition and it was not until last season that it managed to participate in the Showcase Cup. In this , the Capitanes finished with a record of 4 wins and 8 losses, being left out of the ShowCase Cup Playoffs. However, with few games the team managed to get 3 of their players to receive an opportunity in the NBA being Gary Clarck, Alfonzo McKinnie and MattMoney. For its official debut throughout the season, the team has made a significant investment, in addition to now playing home games in Mexico City. The team led by Ramón Sánchez Díaz presents a squad full of young Latin American talent and players with extensive international and NBA experience. These include Alfonzo McKinnie, Jahlil Okafor, Shabazz Napier, Orlando Mendez and Bruno Caboclo. Although, the Capitanes are not a team affiliated with another in the NBA, but they will seek to leave Mexico on high and fight for a place in the G-League Playoffs and start their history in this competition in the best way. At the moment, they are in first place in the South Division of the Western Conference with a record of 6 wins and 3 losses.
Zavier Simpson, a must see player!
The Texas guard is one of the new additions to the team for this new season. The young point guard comes after a good season with the Oklahoma City Blue where he averaged 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game with the OKC team that failed to advance to the NBA G-League playoffs. In that season, this was a great player coming off the bench. Now, it seems that this will be one of the team's starters and his mission will be to take the Magic to the G-League Playoffs and show an improvement in his level to attract the spotlight of the NBA and earn a call with the team of Orlando. His connection with the likes of Joel Ayayi and Kevon Harris will be critical to fulfilling the team's aspirations.
How does Lakeland get here?
Those from Lakeland start a new season after being left out of the Eastern Conference Playoffs with a record of 11 wins and 21 losses to finish in twelfth place. Like every G-League season, the teams are almost entirely renewed and this is the case of the Lakeland Magic. For the 2022-2023 season the team has great players like Zavier Simpson, Joel Ayayi, Jay Scrubb and Aleem Ford In addition to the 2 players who will have the "Two-Way" contract, which will participate with the Orlando Magic and those from Lakeland, these players are Kevon Harris and Admiral Schofield. The objective of those led by Joe Barrer will be to seek to get back into the NBA G-League playoffs. At the moment, the team is in last place in the South Division of the Western Conference with a record of 3 wins and 5 losses.
Where's the game?
The RP Funding Center located in the city of Lakeland will host this season duel between two teams looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in good shape in the Western Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 8,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1974.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Capitanes CDMX vs. Lakeland Magic match, corresponding to the NBA G-League 2022-2023 Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the RP Funding Center, at 7:00 p.m.