Tennesse Volunteers vs Vanderbilt Commodores: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NCAAF Game

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tennessee Volunteers vs Vanderbilt Commodores live, as well as the latest information from FirstBank Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Tennesse Volunteers vs Vanderbilt Commodores online and live NCAAF 2022
This is the start time for the Tennesse Volunteers vs Vanderbilt Commodores game on November 26 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM
Bolivia: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Chile: 9:30 PM
Colombia: 7:30 PM
Ecuador: 7:30 PM
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on SECN
Spain: 2:30 AM
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Paraguay: 9:30 PM
Peru: 7:30 PM
Uruguay: 9:30 PM
Key Player- Vanderbilt
Will Sheppard- WR.
Sheppard is the Commodores wide receiver, on the season he has made 54 receptions, gaining 728 yards, averaging 13.5 yards per reception. He has 9 touchdowns scored on the season.
Key Player- Tennessee
Hendon Hooker- QB.
Hooker is the quarterback of the Volunteers, on the season he has attempted 329 passes, 229 of which have been successful. He has 3135 yards, 27 touchdowns and 2 interceptions on the season.
Head-to-Head: Volunteers vs. Commodores
Tennessee leads the all-time series against Vanderbilt with a 78-32 record, and a total of five ties. The Volunteers come in on a streak of three straight wins over Vanderbilt, although in the last 10 games between the two, the record remains even at 5 wins per side. However, in the particular series the Volunteers have accumulated up to 3 wins in a row, so at home the Commodores will try to cut Tennesse's winning streak.
Commodores looking for third straight win
After two wins in a row against Kentucky and Florida, Vanderbilt is looking for a third consecutive win in the month of November this Saturday. To do so, they face the Volunteers at home, whom they have not beaten since November 2018.
Volunteers look to get back on track
After losing their undefeated record in week 10, against the University of Georgia, the Volunteers lost again the previous week against South Carolina, so they must recover the road against the Commodores and avoid dropping out of the top 10 of the National Ranking.
College Football action continues
This afternoon continues week 13 of the 2022 NCAAF season, this time we will have all the incidences of the duel between Tennessee Volunteers vs Vanderbilt Commodores, regional duel of Collegiate Football, in which the Volunteers have a lot at stake for the finals of the competition.
Where is the game?
The FirstBank Stadium located in the city of Nashville (Tennessee) will host this duel. It is the home of the Commodores of the NCAA Football College. This stadium has a capacity for 39790 fans and was inaugurated in 1922.
Welcome!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Tennesse Volunteers vs Vanderbilt Commodores live broadcast, corresponding to the duel of week 13 of the NCAA Football. The match will take place at FirstBank Stadium, at 7:30 pm.