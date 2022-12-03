Purdue Boilermakers vs Michigan Wolverines : Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NCAAF 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs Michigan Wolverines online and live NCAAF 2022
This is the start time for the Purdue Boilermakers vs Michigan Wolverines game on December 3 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM
Bolivia: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 9:00 PM
Chile: 9:00 PM
Colombia: 7:00 PM
Ecuador: 7:00 PM
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on FOX
Spain: 2:00 AM (Sunday, December 4)
Mexico: 6:00 PM
Paraguay: 9:00 PM
Peru: 7:00 PM
Uruguay: 9:00 PM
Key Player- Michigan
Blake Corum- RB.
Colum is the running back for the Wolverines, on the season he has 247 carries, completing 1463 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns on the season. In fact, so important is Colum's work at Michigan, that the percentage of yards gained on the ground is higher offensively for the Wolverines and that has a lot to do with their star running back.
Colum is the running back for the Wolverines, on the season he has 247 carries, completing 1463 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns on the season. In fact, so important is Colum's work at Michigan, that the percentage of yards gained on the ground is higher offensively for the Wolverines and that has a lot to do with their star running back.
Head-to-Head: Boilermakers vs. Wolverines
Michigan leads the all-time series against Purdue with a 44-14 record. The Boilermakers come in with a negative streak of four straight losses to the Wolverines. Purdue has not defeated Michigan since 2009.
Wolverines seek Big Ten title
Michigan has an unblemished 12-0 record so far on the season and are looking for their second straight Big Ten title and a CFP berth, which would mark a milestone in head coach Jim Harbaugh's career.
The Wolverines are the contenders to win the conference title, and why not go further and compete for a national title. How far will Harbaugh's team go?
Boilermakers look to reclaim their conference crown
Purdue has an 8-4 record on the season, including a 6-3 record against conference opponents. But, the conference title obsession goes beyond good numbers. Purdue's last Big Ten title was in 2000, when they were led by a young quarterback, Drew Brees, who had a successful 20-year NFL career and a Vince Lombardi Trophy.
College Football action continues
This afternoon continues the week 14 of the 2022 NCAAF season, this time we will have all the incidences of the duel between Purdue Boilermakers vs Michigan Wolverines, game between the leaders of the east and west of the Big Ten Conference to define the champion of the conference.
For Michigan it is an important game, since in case of a victory they would keep their undefeated in the season.
Where is the game?
The Lucas Oil Stadium located in the city of Indianapolis (Indiana) will host this duel. It is the home of the Colts of the NFL. This stadium has a capacity for 70,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2008.
Welcome!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Purdue Boilermakers vs Michigan Wolverines live stream, corresponding to the week 14 matchup of the NCAA Football. The match will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium, at 8:00 pm.