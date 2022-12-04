Capitanes vs Birmingham Squadron: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA G-League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Capitanes vs. Squadron live of the NBA G-League Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of the Capitanes CDMX vs Birmingham Squadron live corresponding to the NBA G-League 2022-2023 Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Legacy Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Capitanes CDMX vs Birmingham Squadron online and live in the Regular Season NBA G-League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Capitanes vs Squadron match in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 20 hours in Star+
Brazil: 21 hours on Star+
Chile: 20 hours in Star+
Colombia: 19 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 19 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 20 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 02 hours without transmission
Mexico: 19 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 20 hours on Star+
Peru: 19 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 21 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 20 hours on Star+
Gary Clark, a must see player!
The Capitanes guard is back on the court with those from Mexico City, he is averaging 21.0 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the Showcase Cup, making those from Mexico City are fighting in second place in the division South of the Western Conference. Last season with Capitanes he managed to receive an opportunity in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans, but the team cut him before the Playoffs. In his return with Capitanes he will seek to remain the leader of the offense and look for another opportunity in the NBA. His connection with players like Jahlil Okafor, Shabazz Napier, Alfonzo McKinnie and Orlando Méndez to get the Captains to the NBA G-League playoffs.
How does Capitanes arrive?
The Mexico City team starts its first official season as part of the NBA G-League, the Mexican team has not been able to fully take part in the competition and it was not until last season that it managed to participate in the Showcase Cup. In this , the Captains finished with a record of 4 wins and 8 losses, being left out of the ShowCase Cup Playoffs. However, with few games the team managed to get 3 of their players to receive an opportunity in the NBA being Gary Clarck, Alfonzo McKinnie and MattMoney. For its official debut throughout the season, the team has made a significant investment, in addition to now playing home games in Mexico City. The team led by Ramón Sánchez Díaz presents a squad full of young Latin American talent and players with extensive international and NBA experience. These include Alfonzo McKinnie, Jahlil Okafor, Shabazz Napier, Orlando Mendez and Bruno Caboclo. Although, the Capitanes are not a team affiliated with another in the NBA, but they will seek to leave Mexico on high and fight for a place in the G-League Playoffs and start their history in this competition in the best way. At the moment, they are in first place in the South Division of the Western Conference with a record of 7 wins and 3 losses.
Kelan Martin, a must see player!
The Birmingham striker is one of the new additions to the team for this new season. The player comes after a good season with Grand Rapids Gold where he averaged 14.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game with the Grand Rapids team that failed to advance to the NBA G-League playoffs. In that season, he was a great player in the starting five. Now, it seems that this will be one of the starters of the team and his mission will be to take the Squadron to the G-League Playoffs and show an improvement in his level to attract the spotlight of the NBA and earn a call with the team of New Orleans. His connection with the likes of Dereon Seabron and Zylan Cheatman will be critical to fulfilling the team's aspirations.
How does Sqaudron get here?
Those from Birmingham start a new season after being left out in the Eastern Conference Playoffs in the first round, after finishing a good season with a record of 18 wins and 14 losses to finish in fourth place in the Western Conference. Like every G-League season, the teams are almost entirely renewed and this is the case of the Birmingham Squadron. For the 2022-2023 season the team has great players like Zylan Cheatman, Kelan Martin, Kira Lewis Jr. and Javonte Smart, in addition to the 2 players who will have the "Two-Way" contract, which will participate with the New Orleans Pelicans and those from Birmingham, these players are Dereon Seabron and EJ Liddell. The objective of those led by Ryan Pannone will be to seek to get back into the NBA G-League playoffs. At the moment, the team is in the penultimate place in the South Division of the Western Conference with a record of 4 wins and 6 losses.
Where's the game?
The Legacy Arena located in the city of Birmingham will host this season duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in the Western Conference in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 17,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1976.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Capitanes CDMX vs Birmingham Squadron match, corresponding to the NBA G-League 2022-2023 Regular Season. The match will take place at the Legacy Arena, at 8:00 p.m.