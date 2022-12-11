Capitanes vs Austin Spurs: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA G-League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Capitanes vs Spurs live of the NBA G-League Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of the Capitanes CDMX vs Austin Spurs live corresponding to the NBA G-League 2022-2023 Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the HEB Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Capitanes CDMX vs Austin Spurs online and live in the Regular Season NBA G-League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Capitanes vs Spurs match in various countries:
Argentina: 18 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 17 hours on Star+
Brazil: 18 hours on Star+
Chile: 17 hours on Star+
Colombia: 16 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 16 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 5 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 23 hours without transmission
Mexico: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 17 hours on Star+
Peru: 16 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 18 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 17 hours on Star+
Argentina: 18 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 17 hours on Star+
Brazil: 18 hours on Star+
Chile: 17 hours on Star+
Colombia: 16 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 16 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 5 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 23 hours without transmission
Mexico: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 17 hours on Star+
Peru: 16 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 18 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 17 hours on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Gary Clark, a must see player!
The Capitanes guard is back on the court with those from Mexico City, he is averaging 21.0 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the Showcase Cup, making those from Mexico City are fighting in second place in the division South of the Western Conference. Last season with Capitanes he managed to receive an opportunity in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans, but the team cut him before the Playoffs. In his return with Capitanes he will seek to remain the leader of the offense and look for another opportunity in the NBA. His connection with players like Jahlil Okafor, Shabazz Napier, Alfonzo McKinnie and Orlando Méndez to get the Captains to the NBA G-League playoffs.
How does Capitanes arrive?
The Mexico City team starts its first official season as part of the NBA G-League, the Mexican team has not been able to fully take part in the competition and it was not until last season that it managed to participate in the Showcase Cup. In this , the Captains finished with a record of 4 wins and 8 losses, being left out of the ShowCase Cup Playoffs. However, with few games the team managed to get 3 of their players to receive an opportunity in the NBA being Gary Clarck, Alfonzo McKinnie and MattMoney. For its official debut throughout the season, the team has made a significant investment, in addition to now playing home games in Mexico City. The team led by Ramón Sánchez Díaz presents a squad full of young Latin American talent and players with extensive international and NBA experience. These include Alfonzo McKinnie, Jahlil Okafor, Shabazz Napier, Orlando Mendez and Bruno Caboclo. Although, the Capitanes are not a team affiliated with another in the NBA, but they will seek to leave Mexico on high and fight for a place in the G-League Playoffs and start their history in this competition in the best way. At the moment, they are in first place in the South Division of the Western Conference with a record of 7 wins and 3 losses.
Jordan Hall, a must see player!
The Austin guard is one of the new additions to the team for this new season. The player arrives after a good season with the University of Saint Joseph, unfortunately he was not drafted for the NBA and due to the loss of Alize Johnson from Austin, he was signed by the Spurs. At the moment he marches as the team's offensive leader with an average of 20.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. Now, it seems that this will be one of the team's starters and his mission will be to lead the Spurs to the G-League Playoffs and show his high level to attract the NBA spotlight and earn a call with the San Juan team. Anthony. His connection with the likes of Charles Bassey and Jordan Goldwire will be critical to fulfilling the team's aspirations.
How does the Spurs get here?
Those from Austin start a new season after being left out in the Eastern Conference Playoffs in the first round, after finishing a good season with a record of 13 wins and 19 losses to finish in eleventh place in the Western Conference . Like every G-League season, the teams are almost entirely renewed and this is the case of the Austin Spurs. For the 2022-2023 season the team has great players like Jordan Goldwire, Stephen Zimmerman, Chaundee Brown Jr. and Alphonso Anderson, in addition to the 2 players who will have the "Two-Way" contract, which will participate with the San Antonio Spurs and those from Austin, these players are Dominick Barlow and Charles Bassey. The objective of those led by Petar Bozic will be to seek to get back into the NBA G-League playoffs. At the moment, the team is in the penultimate place in the South Division of the Western Conference with a record of 4 wins and 7 losses.
Where's the game?
The HEB Center located in the city of Austin will host this season duel between two teams looking to continue the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in good shape in the Western Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 8,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2009.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Capitanes CDMX vs Austin Spurs match, corresponding to the Regular Season of the NBA G-League 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at the HEB Center, at 4:00 p.m.