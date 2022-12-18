Highlights and Touchdowns: SMU 23-24 BYU in New Mexico Bowl
Image: College Football

ADVERTISEMENT

11:08 PM7 hours ago

Highlights

10:57 PM8 hours ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the rebroadcast of the New Mexico Bowl with a win for BYU over SMU.
10:52 PM8 hours ago

END GAME

SMU 23-24 BYU
10:47 PM8 hours ago

4Q 00:08

Short kick that SMU does not recover and it is the win for BYU.
10:42 PM8 hours ago

4Q 00:08

TD SMU

Kerley with the touchdown reception in the promised zone, but they miss the two-point conversion and fall one short of tying it.

10:37 PM8 hours ago

4Q 00:20

McDaniels with the reception in the red zone and SMU knocks on the door.
10:32 PM8 hours ago

4Q 01:58

Tyler Lavine with the carry on fourth down and barely makes it to the tag to keep the series alive.
10:27 PM8 hours ago

4Q 03:26

Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters with the short carry and BYU will have to clear.
10:22 PM8 hours ago

4Q 04:58

Tanner Mordecai is caught on fourth down and BYU will get back on offense thanks to its good defensive work.
10:17 PM8 hours ago

4Q 10:09

Roderick Daniels Jr. grounded out to move the chains.
10:12 PM8 hours ago

4Q 11:14

Short carry by Christopher Brooks and BYU to clear.
10:07 PM8 hours ago

4Q 12:39

TD SMU

Tyler Lavine with the carry for the touchdown to bring them within one possession.

10:02 PM9 hours ago

4Q 14:00

Tyler Lavine with the 5-yard carry to move the chains into the red zone.
9:57 PM9 hours ago

END OF THIRD QUARTER

SMU 10-14 BYU
9:52 PM9 hours ago

3Q 01:21

BYU TD

Christopher Brooks scampers 22 yards to get into the end zone.

9:47 PM9 hours ago

3Q 05:40

Hinckley Ropati with the 20-yard carry.
9:42 PM9 hours ago

3Q 07:19

Tanner Mordecai with incomplete pass and SMU to clear.
9:37 PM9 hours ago

3Q 08:17

BYU TD

Ben Bywater with the interception and makes the 76-yard pick six to retake the lead.

9:32 PM9 hours ago

3Q 10:48

Tyler Lavine with the 14-yard carry to move the chains.
9:27 PM9 hours ago

3Q 11:21

Shanon Reid intercepts the ball and stops BYU's drive. SMU will go back on offense.
9:22 PM9 hours ago

3Q 13:28

Tanner Mordecai with the incomplete pass and now SMU to clear.
9:17 PM9 hours ago

3Q 14:14

Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters with the 5-yard carry that is insufficient and BYU to clear.
9:12 PM9 hours ago

3Q 15:00

The second half begins. BYU on the offensive.
9:07 PM9 hours ago

HALF TIME

SMU 10-10 BYU
9:02 PM10 hours ago

2Q 01:38

Tanner Mordecai with the incomplete pass and SMU to clear.
8:57 PM10 hours ago

2Q 03:10

Camar Wheaton with the run through the center to move the chains.
8:52 PM10 hours ago

2Q 03:34

FG BYU

Jake Oldroyd with the 31-yard kick to tie the game.

8:47 PM10 hours ago

2Q 03:51

Maiava-Peters with the incomplete pass on third down.
8:42 PM10 hours ago

2Q 07:28

Hinckley Ropati with the 6-yard carry to move the chains.
8:37 PM10 hours ago

2Q 10:45

Isaac Rex with the 27-yard reception to put the ball in the opponents' backfield.
8:32 PM10 hours ago

2Q 11:43

Tanner Mordecai with the short carry and now SMU will have to clear.
8:27 PM10 hours ago

2Q 12:50

Incomplete pass by Maiava-Peters and BYU to clear.
8:22 PM10 hours ago

END OF FIRST QUARTER

SMU 10-7 BYU
8:17 PM10 hours ago

1Q 02:16

SMU TD

Tanner Mordecai finds Roderick Daniels Jr. on a 9-yard scoring toss to turn the game around.

8:12 PM10 hours ago

1Q 04:00

Tyler Lavine with the carry up the middle and they're already in the point zone.
8:07 PM10 hours ago

1Q 05:18

Tanner Mordecai with the 9-yard carry on third down to move the chains.
8:02 PM11 hours ago

1Q 06:09

TD BYU

Maiava-Peters with the 1-yard carry and after a long offensive drive they make it into the promised zone.

7:57 PM11 hours ago

1Q 06:17

Maiava with the carry and he stays at the 1-yard line. It will be fourth and goal.
7:52 PM11 hours ago

1Q 09:14

Pass interference and puts BYU in the end zone.
7:47 PM11 hours ago

1Q 11:46

Peters with the 13-yard carry plus a personal foul and move the BYU chains.
7:42 PM11 hours ago

1Q 12:01

SMU FG

Collin Rogers for 35 yards opens the scoring 3-0.

7:37 PM11 hours ago

1Q 13:50

Personal foul and SMU thus moves the chains.
7:32 PM11 hours ago

1Q 15:00

The game begins. SMU on the offensive.
7:27 PM11 hours ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the New Mexico Bowl between SMU and BYU.
7:22 PM11 hours ago

The helmet

This is the BYU stadium they will take the field with.
7:17 PM11 hours ago

The stadium

This is the stadium that will host one of the first bowls of this era.
7:12 PM11 hours ago

Uniforms

These are the SMU Mustangs uniforms for this New Mexico Bowl.
7:07 PM11 hours ago

Defensive

While these are the yards they allow per game both through the air and on the ground.

SMU / BYU

Yards Allowed 446.0 408.5

Pass Yards Allowed 242.8 235.7

Rush Yards Allowed 203.2 172.8

7:02 PM12 hours ago

Points

This is the average per point for each team, either offensively or defensively:

SMU / BYU

Points per game 38.4 31.9

Points allowed per game 34.7 30.0

6:57 PM12 hours ago

Offensive

These were the per game stats for both franchises:

SMU / BYU

Total Yards 479.8 440.2

Yards Passing 324.9 266.6

Yards Rushing 154.9 173.6

6:52 PM12 hours ago

Combined points

Combined, it is expected that both teams can score at least 64.5 points, so a 35-30 win for SMU over BYU could be contemplated.
6:47 PM12 hours ago

The favorite

SMU comes out as a 4.5-point favorite according to the latest oddsmakers' report in Las Vegas.
6:42 PM12 hours ago

Start

We continue with the college bowl season and now it is the turn of the New Mexico Bowl when the SMU Mustangs take on the BYU Cougars. We start with the coverage of the game through VAVEL.
6:37 PM12 hours ago

Tune in here SMU Mustangs vs BYU Cougars Live Score in NCAAF New Mexico Bowl 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live up and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this SMU Mustangs vs BYU Cougars match for the 2022 NCAAF New Mexico Bowl on VAVEL US at University Stadium.
6:32 PM12 hours ago

What time is SMU Mustangs vs BYU Cougars match for 2022 NCAAF New Mexico Bowl?

This is the start time of the game SMU Mustangs vs BYU Cougars of December 17th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ABC

Spain: 1:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

6:27 PM12 hours ago

Last games SMU Mustangs vs BYU Cougars

It is worth mentioning that this will be the first time in history that these franchises will meet and they hope to close with a bowl, which will be the New Mexico Bowl.
6:22 PM12 hours ago

Key player BYU Cougars

Jaren Hall was the highlight of the season, where the quarterback completed 66 percent of his completions, for 3,171 yards, 31 touchdowns and only six interceptions, so he must be careful with the ball and avoid losses.
Foto: KSL Sports
Foto: KSL Sports
6:17 PM12 hours ago

Key player SMU Mustangs

Rashee Rice had a great individual season, with 96 receptions for 1,355 yards, an average of 14.1 per catch and 10 touchdowns, so he will be the player to watch.
6:12 PM12 hours ago

BYU Cougars: finish with a win

A team in which there were higher expectations due to the fact that they were ranked among the top 25 in the nation ended up disappointing and ended up with a campaign below what was expected, even so, it was enough to play in this bowl and they will look for a victory after their record of 7 wins and 5 losses. They won the last three in a row.
6:07 PM12 hours ago

SMU Cougars: to close the season with a flourish

The bowl season has started and one of the first bowls is the one that will take place next, where the SMU Cougars will try to close the season on a high note when they finished with a record of 7 wins and 5 losses, although they won four of the last five.
6:02 PM13 hours ago

The Kick-off

The SMU Mustangs vs BYU Cougars match will be played at the University Stadium, in Alburquerque, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
5:57 PM13 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NCAAF New Mexico Bowl 2022: SMU Mustangs vs BYU Cougars!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo