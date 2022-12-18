Highlights and Touchdowns: SMU 23-24 BYU in New Mexico Bowl

ADVERTISEMENT
Kerley with the touchdown reception in the promised zone, but they miss the two-point conversion and fall one short of tying it.
Tyler Lavine with the carry for the touchdown to bring them within one possession.
END OF THIRD QUARTER
Christopher Brooks scampers 22 yards to get into the end zone.
Ben Bywater with the interception and makes the 76-yard pick six to retake the lead.
HALF TIME
Jake Oldroyd with the 31-yard kick to tie the game.
END OF FIRST QUARTER
Tanner Mordecai finds Roderick Daniels Jr. on a 9-yard scoring toss to turn the game around.
Maiava-Peters with the 1-yard carry and after a long offensive drive they make it into the promised zone.
Collin Rogers for 35 yards opens the scoring 3-0.
Minutes away
The helmet
New heat for the desert 😎 pic.twitter.com/PK75vpOMio— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 17, 2022
The stadium
Good morning, Albuquerque!— New Mexico Bowl (@NMBowl) December 17, 2022
It’s game day! See you at 5:30 PM MST🤘
📍University Stadium
📺 Watch Live on ABC pic.twitter.com/bwtKRKeA3E
Uniforms
Bowlin’ in the classics 🎳 https://t.co/dDjntQHnte pic.twitter.com/N0GqRuhByd— SMU FootbaIl (@SMUFB) December 17, 2022
Defensive
SMU / BYU
Yards Allowed 446.0 408.5
Pass Yards Allowed 242.8 235.7
Rush Yards Allowed 203.2 172.8
Points
SMU / BYU
Points per game 38.4 31.9
Points allowed per game 34.7 30.0
Offensive
SMU / BYU
Total Yards 479.8 440.2
Yards Passing 324.9 266.6
Yards Rushing 154.9 173.6
What time is SMU Mustangs vs BYU Cougars match for 2022 NCAAF New Mexico Bowl?
Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ABC
Spain: 1:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus