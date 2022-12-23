Baylor Bears vs Air Force Falcons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2022 NCAAF Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Baylor Bears vs Air Force Falcons match for 2022 NCAAF Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl?
This is the start time of the game Baylor Bears vs Air Force Falcons of December 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN
Spain: 1:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Baylor Bears vs Air Force Falcons
It should be noted that these teams are not in the same division and this will be their first meeting in this type of game, so they will be looking to tip the scales in their favor this Thursday.
Key player Air Force Falcons
Air Force's strength to win this game lies in its ground game and, especially, in what Brad Roberts can do, who in the regular season carried the ball 308 times, for 1,612 yards, an average of 5.2 every time he did it and 15 touchdowns.
Key player Baylor Bears
The Bears standout is quarterback Blake Shapen, who completed 64.3 percent of his completions for 2,602 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, so he will have to be extremely cautious to avoid any turnovers.
Air Force Falcons: for the win
With a record of 9 wins and 3 losses, the Air Force Falcons will try to close this season in the best way and round it off with a victory in the Bowl. Although they had a good record, due to the quality of their rivals and the fact that they closed with four consecutive victories, the NCAAF assigned them to this duel.
Baylor Bears: a great opportunity
After the Baylor Bears finished with a record of 6 wins and 6 losses, it was enough for them because of their competitive category to be in a Bowl that they will seek victory for the joy of their fans, especially after closing with three consecutive defeats against teams like Texas and TCU, which were among the best in the nation.
The Kick-off
The Baylor Bears vs Air Force Falcons match will be played at the Amon G. Carter Stadium, in Texas, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
