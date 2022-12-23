Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs Houston Cougars LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAAF

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs Houston Cougars live on VAVEL
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs Houston Cougars live, as well as the latest information from Independence Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the game.
Where and how to watch Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs Houston Cougars online and live NCAAF 2022
This is the kickoff time for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs Houston Cougars game on December 23 in various countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Bolivia: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Chile: 5:00 PM
Colombia: 3:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN
Spain: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Paraguay: 5:00 PM
Peru: 3:00 PM
Uruguay: 5:00 PM
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Bolivia: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Chile: 5:00 PM
Colombia: 3:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN
Spain: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Paraguay: 5:00 PM
Peru: 3:00 PM
Uruguay: 5:00 PM
Key Player- Houston
Clayton Tune- QB.
Tune is the Cougars' quarterback, one of the best at his position in all of college football. On the season he has attempted 469 passes, 316 of which have been successful. He has 3845 yards through the air, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the season.
Tune is the Cougars' quarterback, one of the best at his position in all of college football. On the season he has attempted 469 passes, 316 of which have been successful. He has 3845 yards through the air, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the season.
Key Player- UL
Ben Wooldridge- QB.
Wooldridge is the quarterback for the Ragin' Cajuns, on the season he has attempted 244 passes, 138 of which have been successful. He has 1661 yards through the air and 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions on the season.
Wooldridge is the quarterback for the Ragin' Cajuns, on the season he has attempted 244 passes, 138 of which have been successful. He has 1661 yards through the air and 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions on the season.
Head-to-Head: Ragin' Cajuns vs. Cougars
Houston leads the all-time series against Louisiana with a 6-3 record. These two teams have not met since the 2006 season. The Ragin' Cajuns won the last meeting between the two in 2006, but Houston holds the series lead with six wins compared to Louisiana's three. Louisiana is playing its first Independence Bowl in history, being the only team from the state that had not played in this bowl. It will also be Houston's first appearance in the Independence Bowl.
Cougars start as favorites in Independence Bowl
The Houston team has a 7-5 record on the season and this Friday they look to close out a very unsuccessful season. The Cougars are the favorites in this matchup and winning the bowl will somewhat overshadow the team's poor season.
Ragin' Cajuns look to close out season with Independence Bowl win
Louisiana is not the favorite in the Independence Bowl, but they will be looking to take the bowl against Houston. With a record of 6-6 on the season, the Ragin' Cajuns have had an irregular season and would like to make up for it by winning the bowl.
College Football action continues
This afternoon continues the collegiate bowls of the 2022 NCAAF season, this time we will have all the incidences of the duel between Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs Houston Cougars, duel that will give a winner of the traditional Independence Bowl.
Where will the match be played?
Independence Stadium, located in the city of Shreveport (Louisiana), will host this duel. It is a stadium owned by the city of Shreveport and is the home of the Independence Bowl. This stadium has a capacity of 63,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1924.
Welcome friends of VAVEL to the broadcast of the game between Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs Houston Cougars for the NCAAF!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs Houston Cougars, corresponding to the NCAAF Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. The game will take place at Independence Stadium, at 3:00 pm.