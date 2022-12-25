Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs San Diego State Aztecs LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAAF
Photo: SDSU News Center

Stay tuned to follow Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs San Diego State Aztecs live on VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs San Diego State Aztecs live, as well as the latest information from the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.
Where and how to watch Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs San Diego State Aztecs online and live NCAAF 2022.

This is the start time for the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs San Diego State Aztecs game on December 24 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM  
Bolivia: 9:00 PM  
Brazil: 10:00 PM  
Chile: 10:00 PM  
Colombia: 8:00 PM  
Ecuador: 8:00 PM  
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on ESPN
Spain: 3:00 AM
Mexico: 7:00 PM  
Paraguay: 10:00 PM  
Peru: 8:00 PM  
Uruguay: 10:00 PM
Key Player- San Diego State

Jayden Mayden- QB.
Mayden is the quarterback of the Aztecs, on the season he has attempted 194 passes, 122 of which have been successful. He has 1721 yards through the air, 10 touchdowns and 7 interceptions on the season.
Key Player- Middle Tennessee

Chase Cunningham- QB.
Cunningham is the quarterback of the Blue Raiders, he has attempted 420 passes on the season, 283 of which have been successful. He has 2920 yards through the air and 19 touchdowns and 9 interceptions on the season.
Head-to-Head: Blue Raiders vs. Aztecs

This will be the first meeting between these two universities, Aztecs will play their 12th collegiate bowl since the 2010 season.
Aztecs start as favorites in Hawai'i Bowl

San Diego State has a 7-5 record on the season and this Saturday they are looking to close a very unsuccessful season. The Aztecs are the favorites in this matchup and winning the bowl will somewhat overshadow the team's poor season.
Blue Raiders look to close out the season with Hawai'i Bowl

Middle Tennessee comes in with a 7-5 record on the season and is looking to close out the season by winning the Hawai'i Bowl, the Blue Raiders are looking to close out the season with a three win differential and end it by winning the bowl.
College Football action continues

Tonight continues the dispute of the collegiate bowls of the 2022 NCAAF season, this time we will have all the incidences of the duel between Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs San Diego State Aztecs, duel that will give a winner of the traditional Hawai'i Bowl.
Where will the match be played?

The Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, located in Manoa (Honolulu), will host this duel. It is a stadium owned by the University of Hawai'i and is the home of the EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl. This stadium seats 9,300 fans and was opened in 2015.
Welcome friends of VAVEL to the broadcast of the game between Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs San Diego State Aztecs for the NCAAF!

Welcome to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs San Diego State Aztecs live stream, corresponding to the NCAAF EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl. The game will take place at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, at 8:00 pm.
