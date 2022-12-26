New Mexico State vs Bowling Green LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAAF
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for New Mexico State vs Bowling Green live, as well as the latest information coming out of Ford Field.
What time is the New Mexico State vs Bowling Green game in NCAAF?

This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 14:30 AM
Bolivia: 14:30 AM
Brazil: 15:30 AM
Chile: 14:30 AM
Colombia: 13:30 AM
Ecuador: 13:30 AM
USA (ET): 14:30 AM
Spain: 20:30 PM
Mexico: 13:30 AM
Paraguay: 14:30 AM
Peru: 14:30 AM
Uruguay: 14:30 AM
Venezuela: 14:30 AM
England : 19.30 AM
Australia : 04:30 AM
Watch out for this Bowling Green player.

Matthew McDonald, who plays in the backfield at the quarterback position, stands out. The California native has a 61% pass completion percentage this season for 2639 yards plus 22 assists for touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Watch out for this New Mexico State player.

Diego Paví, who plays quarterback, has a 52% pass completion percentage this season for 1283 yards. He also has 11 touchdown assists and five interceptions.
How do the Bowling Greens get there?

Bowling Green fell in their most recent meeting 38-14 to Ohio. They have won four of their last six games. They are in fourth place in the Mid-American standings with a record of six wins and six losses.
How are New Mexico State coming along?

New Mexico State is coming off two consecutive victories. In their last game they defeated Valparaiso 65-3 at home. In the Independets Conference standings they are in fifth place with six wins and six losses.
These are the results of the last five games played between New Mexico State and Bowling Green

New Mexico State has won four of their last five meetings, while Bowling Green has won three. Here are the results. 
Venue: The match will be played at Ford Field, located in the city of Detroit. It was inaugurated in August 2002 and has a capacity for 65,000 spectators.

Preview of the match

New Mexico State and Bowling Green meet in the NCAAF Bowl
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of New Mexico State vs Bowling Green in NCAAF

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of New Mexico State vs Bowling Green in NCAAF
 
