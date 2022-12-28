Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs East Carolina Pirates LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAAF 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs East Carolina Pirates Live Score in NCAAF 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs East Carolina Pirates match for the NCAAF 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs East Carolina Pirates match for NCAAF 2022?
This is the start time of the game Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs East Carolina Pirates of December 27th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN and ESPN Plus
Spain: 1:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs East Carolina Pirates
Although both teams play in Carolina, this game will be the first in which they meet in a bowl, so they will be looking to take the pride of the state.
Key player East Carolina Pirates
The highlight of the 12 games in 2022 was quarterback Holton Ahlers, who managed to have good marches with the offense. He completed 67.1 percent of his completions for 3,408 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Key player Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
The offense was not one of the best of the year, but the hopes of winning will rest on the performance of quarterback Grayson McCall, who completed 69.1 percent of his completions for 2,633 yards, 24 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
East Carolina Pirates: pulling out the win
While the East Carolina Pirates did not have such a good tournament, finishing with a record of 7 wins and 5 losses, where they barely won one of the last three, but they will try to win the "classic" against the other Carolina university in a game that looks even for this Tuesday's clash.
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: closing a good season
Despite two losses on the final stretch of the campaign that deprived them of the opportunity to be in a better bowl, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers expects to finish with a good season where they had 9 wins and only 3 losses, although they did not really face great quality teams during the campaign.
The Kick-off
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs East Carolina Pirates match will be played at the Protective Stadium, in Birmingham, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
