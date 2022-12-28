Duke vs UCF Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Military Bowl Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned here to follow Duke vs UCF live in the Military Bowl.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Duke vs UCF live, as well as the latest information from Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Duke vs UCF online and live in the Military Bowl?
The game will be broadcast on ESPN
Duke vs UCF can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
Duke vs UCF can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Duke vs UCF Military Bowl game?
This is the kickoff time for the Duke vs UCF game on December 28, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 13:00 hours PT and 15:00 hours ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 1:00 PM
India: 13:00 PM
Nigeria: 1:00 p.m.
South Africa: 1:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 PM
United Kingdom ET: 2:00 PM
Other bowls tomorrow
The Liberty Bowl between Akansas and Kansas, the Holiday Bowl between UNC vs Oregon and finally the Texas Bowl between Ole Miss vs Texans Tech will be played tomorrow.
Navy - Marine Stadium
It is one of the most important stadiums where the Military Bowl is played, it has a capacity of 34 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in September 1959. It will be the field where Duke and UCF will face each other in another bowl with pride at stake and with two teams looking to win this bowl.
Background
These two teams have never met in the Military Bowl, but in this game Duke will be the favorite to win this Bowl against one of the weakest defenses, UCF.
How does UCF arrive?
UCF is coming off an ugly 45-28 loss to Tulane, a team that suffers a lot defensively and that could be their heel now that they face Duke in the Military Bowl, they will have to rely on their offense that generates more than 17 points per game.
How does Duke arrive?
Duke comes from defeating Wake Forest 34-31, their quarterback Riley Leonard had 391 yards 4 touchdown passes and an interception, a very complete team with a very dangerous offense that always generates more than 20 points.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the UCF vs Duke live stream, corresponding to the Military Bowl. The game will take place at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, at 13:00.