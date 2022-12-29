Oregon vs North Carolina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAAF

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Oregon vs North Carolina Live Score Here
Open quotes!
"The last three years have been the craziest years ever. I've never seen him in over 40 years in this business," says Brown, who goes on to talk about speaking with Tar Heel at a recent lunch and quizzing the player about his recent visit to a rival institution. “I said to our players, “Life is fun! It is very short, if you like. happy go. I help you; to go.' We had some kids this week that we played against last year. I said, "I just saw you! looked pretty good.' É only different. College football is on the rise. in a really different place than you've ever been. we've been before.''
"To grow as a program, we have to beat Notre Dame and Clemson, the best teams weve seen all year," It's one of the reasons I wanted to play Oregon. They are one of the best teams still in existence. They have a great defender. We have to keep playing against these teams, learn how to beat them. I talked a lot with our team about last year. If we aren’t more excited than last year in Charlotte, I don’t want to go. I was embarrassed. We need to play our best and I think we'll get there.''
" It's interesting how much attention we attract from the transfer portal," says Brown. " absolutely amazing. recruit the portal will do; It’s a big difference if you are a student. is successful or not moving forward. real. on here. Pat – So important in list management. How many do you have? have? Another group is leaving after the bowling game. Another group after spring training. a wave now, a wave after bowling, and a wave after spring. É simply amazing."
"We had absolutely no drama," says Brown. "The 20 that we thought would sign did, and they got there early enough this morning that they did. so we could have our staff meeting and start the class of 2024. These kids love Carolina, not one of them has ever faltered, and that's what it's all about. It is unique in this day and age. a very good class, I'm proud of this group. It’s as good as the classes we took, but not as good."
"I'm looking forward to tweaking the offense," That puts a lot of pressure on the quarterback. We have to get tougher, more physical, have more descents. A good racing game is the quarterback. best friend. É it’s hard to push you if you have a problem. have to worry about stopping the race."
"Every time you enter the hires, needs to hire better", says Brown. "It’s not it! about the person who can come in and produce. É fun for me to hire a new guy. I like the process and I like trying to figure out all the pieces. I never worry about losing a coach ."