Pittsburgh Panthers vs UCLA Bruins Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Sun Bowl Match

Stay tuned to follow the Pittsburgh Panthers vs UCLA Bruins live in the Sun Bowl.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Pittsburgh Panthers vs UCLA Bruins live at the Sun Bowl, as well as the latest information from the Sun Bowl.
Where and how to watch Pittsburgh Panthers vs UCLA Bruins online and live in the Sun Bowl?
The game Pittsburgh Panthers vs UCLA Bruins will be broadcast on ESPN
Pittsburgh Panthers vs UCLA Bruins can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
What time is the Pittsburgh Panthers vs UCLA Bruins Sun Bowl game?
This is the kickoff time for the Pittsburgh Panthers vs UCLA Bruins game on December 29, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 3:00 p.m.
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 3:00 p.m.
Colombia: 1:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 13:00 hours PT and 15:00 hours ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 1:00 PM
India: 13:00 PM
Nigeria: 1:00 p.m.
South Africa: 1:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 PM
United Kingdom ET: 2:00 PM
Other bowls tomorrow
Tomorrow will also see the Duke Mayo Bowl between NC State vs Maryland, the Gator Bowl between South Carolina vs Notre Dame, the Arizona Bowl between Wyoming vs Ohio and finally the Orange Bowl between Clemson vs Tennessee.
Sun Bowl Stadium
Located in El Paso, Texas is the field where Pittsburgh and UCLA will face each other for the Sun Bowl, it has a capacity for 51 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 21, 1962, undoubtedly one of the biggest in college soccer, a great game awaits us.
Background
These two teams have never met in the Sun Bowl, but despite that, the Pittsburgh Panthers will be the favorites to win this bowl.
How are the UCLA Bruins doing?
The UCLA Bruins are coming off a 35-28 win over California, a team that struggles defensively, and will be looking to pull off an upset and defeat Pittsburgh to win the Sun Bowl, a game that promises to be one of the most entertaining.
How are the Pittsburgh Panthers doing?
Pittsburgh Panthers come to this game after defeating Miami 42-16, they come to this game with a great motivation to win the game, they have players of great quality as their running back Abanikanda who already broke a record in college with 5 touchdowns in a single game, undoubtedly a vital weapon for Pittsburgh.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the Pittsburgh Panthers vs UCLA Bruins live stream, corresponding to the Sun Bowl. The game will take place at Sun Bowl Stadium at 13:00.