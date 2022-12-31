Alabama Crimson Tide vs Kansas State Wildcats LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAAF

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs Kansas State Wildcats Live Score Here
Speak up, Chris Klieman!
“ If you play soccer in January, you don't have a job there. to start. É about a culture of championships. – and has continued since I left. about playing football and his best football in December and having the opportunity to play in January. This obviously prepared a lot of us team members to come here to Kansas State. I really believe that football is the best. It's football, and winning cultures are winning cultures, and they take time to formulate and develop. But you? you have to be patient. you have to have great determination, and you have to you have to have the right kind of guys in your locker room. Obviously, we had this in the North and we started this in the South. It's always been a good culture here. Don’t get me wrong. Coach [Bill] Snyder had the greatest comeback in college football history. We just did it a little differently, but we continue to build on his legacy in what we've done here. So I'm excited about where we are and where we are on the trajectory”.
“I look at the state of Kansas. I don’t know what other programs are doing. I know you are. outside. But you? tries to take care of his home and does it honestly. you do it with confidence. it does so by believing in them. And you? he does this by surrounding them with each other, not wanting to let each other down. I'm a big believer in playing for the guy next to you. We have several kids who will have opportunities to play at the next level, but we haven't had a kid on our football team who has had the opportunity to play in the Sugar Bowl and play on New Year's Eve. Six games. very special. And the kids that you all know, that I know are the guys that make the difference for us. I have never seen those kids more excited to play a football game. They wouldn't let their teammates down, and it was never even a conversation that we had to have. I never asked anyone, did you? going to play in this game? at Kansas State playing for your brother, and you're playing for your brother. will play and they know it.''
Average!
How do Kansas State Wildcats arrive?
Open quotes!
"Lots of empty stands," replied the reporter. "Lots of empty seats. Many players who do not play."
"I don’t know if this is true. It’s good for players not having to stay committed to your team until the end of the year. the end of the season," Saban said. "There’ There are many things in college football. I think the transfer portal created a real challenge for all of us in terms of how to manage escalations."
"Name, image, and likeness is required. It's something that I think is great for gamers if we keep the concept that they can do it," said Saban. "When we started using it to get guys into certain schools based on how much money they can make, I'm not sure that's the right thing to do. ... the reason why you want to study? create value for your future."
"I think these things are much bigger issues that need at least a few parameters," Saban said.
"How is all this? implemented, I'm not sure," Saban said. "But I think from a fan point of view, this is probably a good thing. a good thing. But I also think that fans relate to players. things are likely issues that need to be addressed in the future."
"But I’m sure there’s out there. people in office, whether they are conference commissioners, up to even the federal government, probably because some of these things were created by laws and lawsuits," Saban said. "There’ a lot of good in them. some guidelines we probably need to institute."