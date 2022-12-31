Alabama Crimson Tide vs Kansas State Wildcats LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAAF
Photo: Handout/Alabama Crimson Tide

Speak up, Chris Klieman!

"Welcome and good morning everyone. What a quick week. We arrived on Monday Friday  Is it hard to believe that already? is Friday Friday . But I want to thank the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Our players, coaches and support staff just had a fantastic time, and the hospitality was second to none. We can't thank you enough for all you've done for K-State.      city ​​of New Orleans for everything. It's been a great, great time here. I was able to see the city a little. I know that our guys had a lot of fun with the different activities that you organized. And so I want to say thank you to you. Kansas State's fan base. Boy, I see purple everywhere I go. Went away from the hotel a bit yesterday at the end of the day. I had a night out with a group of family members for dinner, and it was decorated in purple. So it was really fun to see. As far as our football team is concerned, it's really cool. It's pretty straightforward for us.  discipline, commitment, tenacity, and being selfless. Our four core values ​​are why we are here, and it is why we are here. as soon as I can declare it. We have a large group of veterans,There’s a great group of leaders who believe in the power of ownership, player ownership, and the power of belief. A lot of people didn’t expect Kansas State to be in this position this year.  And I knew that we were on the right trajectory as a football program, but to make the leap that we took this year, it's a must. You are a credit to those kids, and it is. It is a credit to their belief in each other, their belief in us as coaches, and their ownership of the program. We had a very good season that culminated in a phenomenal victory over a team from the College Football Playoff at TCU. I think we're the only ones to beat a CFP team in the Final Four with Kansas State.  He is a credit to these players. They have great determination. They have great stamina. And excited that they have this opportunity. I keep telling the guys, and they really believe it. We didn’t fall for that. We earned the right. We earned the right to be the 12 great champions. We earned the right to represent the We are excited for the state of Kansas to represent our conference in the Sugar Bowl and we are thrilled. We know the challenge at hand. We know we are going to be playing against a great football team in Alabama, which has no weakness. So we have to play our best football. And I look forward to our players playing their best football in only ;bado in the morning."  

“ If you play soccer in January, you don't have a job there. to start. É about a culture of championships.   – and has continued since I left.   about playing football and his best football in December and having the opportunity to play in January. This obviously prepared a lot of us team members to come here to Kansas State. I really believe that football is the best. It's football, and winning cultures are winning cultures, and they take time to formulate and develop. But you? you have to be patient.   you have to have great determination, and you have to you have to have the right kind of guys in your locker room. Obviously, we had this in the North and we started this in the South. It's always been a good culture here. Don’t get me wrong. Coach [Bill] Snyder had the greatest comeback in college football history. We just did it a little differently, but we continue to build on his legacy in what we've done here. So I'm excited about where we are and where we are on the trajectory”.

“I look at the state of Kansas. I don’t know what other programs are doing. I know you are.   outside. But you? tries to take care of his home and does it honestly.   you do it with confidence.   it does so by believing in them. And you? he does this by surrounding them with each other, not wanting to let each other down. I'm a big believer in playing for the guy next to you. We have several kids who will have opportunities to play at the next level, but we haven't had a kid on our football team who has had the opportunity to play in the Sugar Bowl and play on New Year's Eve. Six games.   very special. And the kids that you all know, that I know are the guys that make the difference for us. I have never seen those kids more excited to play a football game. They wouldn't let their teammates down, and it was never even a conversation that we had to have. I never asked anyone, did you? going to play in this game?     at Kansas State playing for your brother, and you're playing for your brother. will play and they know it.''


Average!

Kansas State Wildcats average 33.2 points and 365.8 yards per game.
How do Kansas State Wildcats arrive?

Kansas State Wildcats arrive for the showdown with four straight wins and a record of eight positive results in the last 10 games.
Open quotes!

“When did you start? it says fix it, I don't know … What's on? broken?” Saban asked. “Let’s talk about what“ It will be broken first, and then that will determine where to start. whether a 12-team playoff would fix it. What's on? broke?

"Lots of empty stands," replied the reporter. "Lots of empty seats. Many players who do not play."

"I don’t know if this is true. It’s good for players not having to stay committed to your team until the end of the year. the end of the season," Saban said. "There’ There are many things in college football. I think the transfer portal created a real challenge for all of us in terms of how to manage escalations."

"Name, image, and likeness is required. It's something that I think is great for gamers if we keep the concept that they can do it," said Saban. "When we started using it to get guys into certain schools based on how much money they can make, I'm not sure that's the right thing to do. ... the reason why you want to study?   create value for your future."

"I think these things are much bigger issues that need at least a few parameters," Saban said.

"How is all this? implemented, I'm not sure," Saban said. "But I think from a fan point of view, this is probably a good thing. a good thing. But I also think that fans relate to players. things are likely issues that need to be addressed in the future."

"But I’m sure there’s out there. people in office, whether they are conference commissioners, up to even the federal government, probably because some of these things were created by laws and lawsuits," Saban said. "There’ a lot of good in them.   some guidelines we probably need to institute."

Average!

Alabama Crimson Tide is averaging 40.8 points and 475.5 yards forward.
How does the Alabama Crimson Tide arrive?

Alabama Crimson Tide comes to the showdown with three straight wins and a streak of eight wins in the last 10 games.
Alabama Crimson Tide

Photo: Handout/Alabama Crimson Tide
The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

The Alabama Crimson Tide vs Kansas State Wildcats game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Superdome, with a capacity of 74.295 people.
