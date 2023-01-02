Penn State vs Utah Utes LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAAF

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Penn State vs Utah UtesLive Score Here
Speak up, Kyle Whittingham!
“We feel like we are in a place with our program that we recruit really well and we have a lot of talent on this roster,” “If we continue to work and respect the process, we think we could be in the conversation more each year.”
How do you get to Utah Utes?
“And we also look for really interesting and strong names on the transfer portal, because whenever you want to transfer, you can do it. If you can do that, you get excited about a really strong and interesting name.”
“I think the most important thing for me is I want our players to feel like they can have very honest and direct conversations with us and address some of their concerns or questions or tell us what they're doing so we can make plans. ” Franklin said. “ If you just don't want to do it, you can do it. it doesn’t mean OK, we’re not a big transfer portal team, we don’t approach it that way, and all of a sudden, you’re here. You get 10 guys to enter the portal you entered. I hadn't planned or anticipated. This is not the case. in the interest of either party.”
“I think this is the best way to go about it. – – that it would be really valuable information to find out midway through the season that this was coming so people could plan accordingly," Franklin said. “ It's a little frustrating, but for us, we've done it, so we're really not gaining advantage with the rule right now. We had saved a game for most of our guys for the bowling game, which is the bowling game. You have to deal with it. But I think some of the frustration is part of it. that people who follow the rules the way they intend to stay a little outside this new policy that has been implemented.''
“Since Saquon Barkley , who When he was being advised not to play, we had a modified plan for him in terms of replays and things like that, Franklin said. I've had him a couple of times and he hasn't left the game. But I think having a plan for all these guys about how they're going to be used, what we're going to do, is really important. This is really where we are in college football. And what I've talked about with my team is that only where is it? and, most importantly, supporting our guys so they don’t feel torn between the next chapter of their lives, but also finishing this Penn State experience.”