LSU Tigers vs Purdue Boilermakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAAF Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow LSU Tigers vs Purdue Boilermakers live on VAVEL
We will soon share with you the starting lineups for the LSU Tigers vs Purdue Boilermakers live stream, as well as the latest information on what is happening at Camping World Stadium. Stay tuned for a minute-by-minute coverage on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch LSU Tigers vs Purdue Boilermakers online and live NCAAF 2022
This is the start time for the LSU Tigers vs Purdue Boilermakers game on January 2 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 14:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 3:00 p.m.
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
United States (ET): 1:00 p.m. on ABC
Spain: 20:00 hours
Mexico: 12:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 14:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 3:00 p.m.
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
United States (ET): 1:00 p.m. on ABC
Spain: 20:00 hours
Mexico: 12:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Key Player - Purdue
Aidan O'Connell - QB.
O'Connell is the quarterback for the Boilermakers, he has attempted 499 passes on the season, 320 of which have been successful. He has 3490 yards through the air and 22 touchdowns on the season.
O'Connell is the quarterback for the Boilermakers, he has attempted 499 passes on the season, 320 of which have been successful. He has 3490 yards through the air and 22 touchdowns on the season.
Key Player - LSU
Jayden Daniels - QB.
Daniels is the quarterback for the Tigers, he has attempted 371 passes on the season, 254 of which have been successful. He has 2774 yards through the air and 16 touchdowns on the season.
Daniels adds to his game his good work on the ground, accumulating 180 carries, with 818 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season.
Daniels is the quarterback for the Tigers, he has attempted 371 passes on the season, 254 of which have been successful. He has 2774 yards through the air and 16 touchdowns on the season.
Daniels adds to his game his good work on the ground, accumulating 180 carries, with 818 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season.
Head to Head: Tigers vs. Boilermakers
This will be the first time that these two universities will face each other, LSU will play its 54th bowl in its history, holds a record of 28-24-1, including collegiate playoff games.
Purdue, meanwhile, will be making its 21st bowl appearance, holds a record of 11-9 thus far, and last season defeated Tennessee 48-45 in the Music City Bowl.
Boilermakers no pressure, seek Cheez-It Citrus Bowl title
Purdue is coming off a Big Ten Conference title loss to Michigan, but against LSU they will be out to try to capture the title to close out the season with something to show for it.
Tigers to close the season with a title
After 3 wins in their last 5 games, the Tigers fell in the SEC championship game to the finalists and reigning national champions, Georgia Bulldogs. Jayden Daniels and company are looking to finish the season in the best possible way, to do so they are looking to win the traditional Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.
College football action continues
This afternoon, the collegiate bowls of the 2022 NCAAF season continue, this time we will have all the incidents of the duel between LSU Tigers vs Purdue Boilermakers, a duel that defines the winner of the traditional Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.
Where will the game take place?
The Camping World Stadium located in the city of Orlando (Florida) will be the venue for this duel. It is the home of the Orlando Rage (XFL), Orlando City (MLS) and Orlando Pride (NWSL). This stadium has a capacity of 65,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1936.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the LSU Tigers vs Purdue Boilermakers live stream, corresponding to the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl of the NCAA Football. The game will take place at Camping World Stadium, at 1:00 pm.