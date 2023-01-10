TCU Horned Frogs vs Georgia Bulldogs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAAF CFP National Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here TCU Horned Frogs vs Georgia Bulldogs Live Score in NCAAF CFP National Championship 2023
What time is TCU Horned Frogs vs Georgia Bulldogs match for 2023 NCAAF CFP National Championship?
This is the start time of the game TCU Horned Frogs vs Georgia Bulldogs of January 9th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 2:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games TCU Horned Frogs vs Georgia Bulldogs
Four times these two teams have faced each other throughout history where Georgia has maintained a clear dominance and in the fifth meeting they will look for this trend to continue in the same way.
TCU Horned Forgs 21-31 Georgia Bulldogs, Liberty Bowl 2016
TCU Horned Forgs 10-38 Georgia Bulldogs, 1988
TCU Horned Forgs 3-34 Georgia Bulldogs, 1980
TCU Horned Forgs 26-40 Georgia Bulldogs, Orange Bowl 1940
Key player Georgia Bulldogs
Possibly Georgia has had better quarterbacks in its history, but there is no doubt that Stetson Bennett has been one of the best in recent years and he already took the pressure off with the win in the Semifinals, so he could come into this game looser and it could benefit him. In the tournament he has completed 68.1% of his completions, for 3,823 yards, 23 touchdowns and only 7 interceptions.
Key player TCU Horned Frogs
The key for TCU to keep the game and keep opponents off the field longer is the ground attack and mainly with Kendre Miller, who has carried the ball 224 times this season for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns.
The Stadium
It is worth mentioning that the stadium that will host this game for the first time in its history will be SoFi Stadium, which already hosted the 2022 Super Bowl and now will host the ultimate game of the U.S. college soccer final.
Georgia Bulldogs: prove they are the best in the nation.
It is worth remembering that last season the Georgia Bulldogs were the champions of college football after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Grand Final by a score of 33 to 18. Now they finished the regular season undefeated with 13 wins and in the Semifinal they came from behind to come back 13 points and beat in the last minute 42-41 an Ohio State that missed a field goal in the last seconds of the game. They are double-digit favorites and should not be overconfident as they were in the December 31 game.
TCU Horned Frogs: to pull off the upset
If there is a team that has been a surprise this season, it is TCU Horned Frogs, which was not ranked in the top 25 in the nation at the beginning of the season and, based on effort and dedication, in addition to polishing offensive and defensive details, they made a surprise by getting into the third best of the classification and, in the semifinal, their defense was a vital piece to get the victory in a crazy game with a 51-46 victory over the Michigan Wolverines. Now they do not start as the favorites, but just like the semifinals it could help them in their favor.
The Kick-off
The TCU Horned Frogs vs Georgia Bulldogs match will be played at the SoFi Stadium, in Los Angeles, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
