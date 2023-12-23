James Madison vs Air Force Falcons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAA Football

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow James Madison vs Air Force Falcons in NCAA Football
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for James Madison vs Air Force Falcons as well as the latest information from Amon G. Carter Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where to watch James Madison vs Air Force Falcons in NCAA Football?
If you want to watch the James Madison vs NCAA Football game, you can follow it on television on ESPN.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is James Madison vs Air Force Falcons in NCAA Football?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4:30 p.m.
Australia: 6:30 a.m.
Bolivia: 3:30 p.m.
Brazil: 4:30 p.m.
Chile: 4:30 p.m.
Colombia: 2:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 2:30 p.m.
Spain: 9:30 p.m.
United States (New York): 3:30 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 12:30 p.m.
India: 1:30 a.m.
Japan: 4:30 p.m.
Mexico: 2:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 8:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 4:30 p.m.
Peru: 2:30 p.m.
United Kingdom: 7:30 p.m.
Watch this Air Force Falcons player
Zac Larrier, a quarterback who was born in Youngstown. He has scored six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has a 59.7% pass completion rate.
Watch out for this James Madison player
Jordan Mccloud, quarterback who was born in Tampa. This season he has a pass completion percentage of 68.9% for 3400 yards. He has 32 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
News - Air Force Falcons
They have a bad streak despite a good start with eight consecutive wins. Since then, four losses in a row. The last one at home to Boise State by 27-19. They are second in the Mountain West division with eight wins and four losses, just one win away from the first game. Even the Air Force Falcons have one less game in hand.
News - James Madison
They are coming off a 14-56 home win over Coastal Carolina. They have won all but one game this season. With 11 wins and only one loss they occupy the first position of the Sun Belt (EAST).
Background
This will be the first time in history that these two teams have ever faced each other.
The Stadium
The game will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium, a stadium located in Texas that was inaugurated in 1930 and has a capacity for 50,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
James Madison and Air Force Falcons will meet this Saturday, December 23 in an NCAA match.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of James Madison vs Air Force Falcons in NCAA Football.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.