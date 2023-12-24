Utah Utes vs Northwestern Wildcats LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAA Football

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Utah Utes vs Northwestern Wildcats online live NCAAF 2023
This is the kickoff time for the Utah Utes vs Northwestern Wildcats game on December 23 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM
Bolivia: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Chile: 9:30 PM
Colombia: 7:30 PM
Ecuador: 7:30 PM
United States (ET): 7:30 by ABC
Spain: 2:30 AM
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Paraguay: 8:30 PM
Peru: 7:30 PM
Uruguay: 9:30 PM
Ben Bryant, called to star in this game
Bryant has a fairly complex road map on the season, he has thrown 243 passes, of which 150 were completions, with 1585 yards passing, 11 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.
Bryson Barnes, Utah's offensive leader
Their quarterback, Bryson Barnes, is the one who will lead Utah's offense. In the collegiate season, he had 229 passes, 134 of them complete, with 1517 yards and 12 touchdowns, although he suffered 9 interceptions.
Wildcats, led by Braun, look to spring a surprise
Northwestern against Minnesota, with Ben Bryant leading the team, who completed 33 of 49 passes for 396 yards and four touchdowns, the Wildcats came back to win 37-34 in overtime. From there, everything changed for the Wildcats.
"They found a way to win a game that nobody really thought we would have a chance to come back in," Braun said. "More than anything, it generated a lot of confidence in our soccer team."
Utah widely favored to win Las Vegas Bowl
Utah's varsity team has a large margin of favoritism for this game, with a 77.3% chance of winning the game, compared to Northwestern's 22.7%.
An old habit for Utah
For the 17th time under head coach Kyle Whittingham, the Utes will be in a bowl game.
Utah is 17-8 all-time in bowl games with Whittingham holding an 11-5 record (.688) with his 11 wins tying for third among active FBS coaches and in the top-10 all-time. This will also be Utah's sixth appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl, winning four of the five games.
The stadium
Allegiant Stadium will host the Las Vegas Bowl game, the home of the Raiders, one of the highlights of the college football season.
This stadium was inaugurated in 2020 and has a capacity of 65,000 spectators.
Las Vegas bowl is defined
Utah and Northwestern define who will take the title of the Las Vegas Bowl. Both teams have had a very complicated season, with multiple injuries, which has not allowed the best performance for both teams.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NCAAF: Utah Utes vs Northwestern Wildcats live updates
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.