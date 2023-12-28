Kansas State vs NC State LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NCAAF Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Kansas State vs NC State in the NCAAF College Bowl.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Kansas State vs NC State live in the NCAAF College Bowl, as well as the latest information from Camping World Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Kansas State vs NC State live online in the NCAAF College Bowl
The Kansas State vs NC State game will be televised on ESPN.
The Kansas State vs NC State match can be tuned in from the Star+ streams.
The Kansas State vs NC State match can be tuned in from the Star+ streams.
If you want to watch Kansas State vs NC State live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Camping World Stadium
It is a college football stadium located in Miami, Florida, a very traditional stadium to play the bowls, has a capacity for 60 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1936, being one of the oldest football fields in college football, will host the Pop Tarts Bowl, played between the teams of Kansas State and NC State, without a doubt a great stadium for a great game, This will be the venue for tomorrow's Bowl, which is expected to be a sellout with 60,000 spectators in attendance.
Other NCAAF games on Thursday
Tomorrow, in addition to Kansas State vs NC State in the Pop Tarts Bowl, Boston College vs SMU, Miami vs Rutgers and Oklahoma vs Arizona are tomorrow's bowls, games that promise to be very exciting and with universities that always cheer in a day that will be full of points, intensity and above all a lot of emotion.
What time is the Kansas State vs NC State NCAA College Bowl game?
This is the kick-off time for the Kansas State vs NC State game on 28 December 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 19:45 hours
Bolivia: 19:45 hours
Brazil: 19:45 hours
Chile: 19:45 hours
Colombia: 7:45pm
Ecuador: 7:45pm
Spain: 23:45 hours
United States: 5:45pm PT and 6:45pm ET
Mexico: 4:45pm
Paraguay: 7:45pm
Peru: 7:45pm
Uruguay: 7:45pm
Venezuela: 19:45 hours
Japan: 06:45
India: 00:45
Nigeria: 00:45
South Africa: 00:45
Australia: 08:45 hours
United Kingdom ET: 23:45 hours
France 23:45 hours
Italy 23:45 hours
Absences
It will not be known until tomorrow which players will be active in this bowl, taking into account that several players do not want to be active in order to be in shape for the NFL draft next year, waiting for the opportunity to fulfil their NFL dream.
Background
These two teams have never met in a bowl, but the big favorite to win tomorrow will be NC State, who has a better roster to face this game and with a great season, will look to close the year with a very important win for them.
How does NC State get there?
NC State arrives a little more favourite to this bowl since they finished the season in better shape before arriving to this encounter, they have a record of 9 games won and 3 games lost, they will try to fulfil the predictions and win this bowl to close in a great way a very good year for them, a very close encounter is expected, being one of the most exciting games tomorrow, in this way both teams arrive to the Pop Tarts Bowl.
How does Kansas State fare?
Kansas State will face one more bowl in their history, they will arrive to this game with a record of 8 wins and 4 losses, tomorrow they will know if they will be able to have all the players, this with the intention of saving them for the NFL Draft next year, a very close game is expected, with two universities looking to win and close their year in the best way, this is how Kansas State arrives to the Pop Tarts Bowl in Miami, Florida.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live stream of the Kansas State vs NC State game, corresponding to the Pop Tarts Bowl. The game will take place in Miami, Florida at 16:45.