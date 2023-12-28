USC Trojans vs Louisville Cardinals LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAAF Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Jeff Brohm, head coach of the Cardinals, spoke about playing in the Holiday Bowl: "It's an honor to be here in the Holiday Bowl. I know our soccer team is excited to play an incredible team, the University of Southern California. A lot of talent, great athletes, extremely well coached and with a lot of history and tradition. For our American soccer team, having the opportunity to face such a great team is a great chance to show what we are all about. Whenever you have a successful season until the end, you want to try to finish it with a win. Our guys have worked hard and understand that it's important to go out on the pitch and play well. We're excited that Signing Day is underway today and we're pleased to announce 14 high school signings, five who will be enrolled mid-year. We're thrilled for all of them. They've all been loyal to us along the way, are excited to be a Cardinal and looking forward to the future. I think they're all doing a really good job. It's important to get them here, develop them as much as we can and get them ready to take the field. I think they'll all be great teammates. They have a great work ethic, they've achieved a lot in their high school careers, they're excited to be here and we're definitely excited about that. I think, in general, since high school, we want to recruit the best athletes we can, in all the positions that we think fit and can come here and help us win soccer games. We definitely want to try to recruit the best student-athletes in this state and the region, and then go south from there for the most part. But I think we have a good mix of a lot of different positions that can help us."
Injury Report: Trojans
On the Trojans' side the number of absentees is high, with McRee, Williams, Davis, Covington, Branch and Foreman out injured, as well as Lemon and Brown listed as questionable for the match.
Injury Report: Cardinals
For this match the Cardinals will be without Griffin and Brown, both injured, as well as having Perry and Jordan listed as questionable.
Pac-12 Confenrece
In the Pac-12 Conference, the USC Tojans are in sixth place with seven wins and five losses, behind the Utah Utes, with eight wins and five losses, the Oregon State Beavers, with eight wins and four losses, the Arizona Wildcats, who have nine wins and three losses, the Oregon Ducks, who have 11 wins and two losses, and the Washington Huskies, with 13 wins and zero losses. The Trojans are also above the California Gold Bears, with six wins and seven losses, the UCLA Brins, with eight wins and five losses, and the Arizona State Sun Devils, who have three wins and nine losses, tied with the Stanford Cardinals.
Atlantic Coast Conference
In the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Cardinals are second with 10 wins and three losses, behind the Florida State Seminoles, who have 13 wins and no losses (!). Just below them are the NC State Wolfpack, with nine wins and three losses, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, with seven wins and six losses, the Virginia Tech Hokies, with six wins and six losses, and the Clemson Tigers, with eight wins and four losses, tied with the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Last Matches: Trojans
The USC Trojans are also on a five-game winning streak. They won two games in a row at home, the first against Colorado, 48-41. The second was against Arizona State, 42-28. Then in the sequence of away games, Stanford won 56-10. Nevada won 66-14 and San José State won 56-28.
Last Matches: Cardinals
In their last five games, the Louisville Cardinals have won ALL of them. Yes, five wins in five games. Away from home against NC State, the win was 13-10. Then the next four games at home. Against Boston College, the win was 56-28. Against Indiana, the win was 21-14. Against Murray St. the win was an incredible 56-0 and finally against Georgia Tech the win was 39-34.
