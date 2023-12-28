Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Texas A&M Aggies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAA Football

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Texas A&M Aggies live on VAVEL
Where and how to watch Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Texas A&M Aggies online live stream NCAAF 2023
Argentina: 11:00 PM
Bolivia: 10:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 PM
Chile: 11:00 PM
Colombia: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 9:00 PM
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on ABC
Spain: 4:00 AM
Mexico: 8:00 PM
Paraguay: 10:00 PM
Peru: 9:00 PM
Uruguay: 11:00 PM
Jayden Henderson, called to surprise with Texas A&M.
Alan Bowman, Oklahoma State's offensive leader
Elijah Robinson: "When I'm here, I have my A&M jersey on."
"No way, how could I shorten A&M and the preparation for these kids," Elijah Robinson said. "If I had to get up at 5:00 a.m. and write a schedule and hand it to Dustin so the rest of the guys knew what the plan was...give our coordinators a chance to prepare ahead of time before I left. We get back on the road and make sure we have everything in order. When I'm here, I have my A&M jersey on and I get these guys ready for a bowl game. When I'm at Syracuse ... I'm recruiting and that's all we can do right now. I'm evaluating players there. This part is business and I'm doing the best I can to make sure I give both sides everything I have."
Mike Gundy: "We're thrilled to be here."
"We're thrilled to be here at the TaxAct Texas Bowl. It was a lot of fun tonight at the rodeo and we're excited about the game. [We're looking forward to "We face Coach Robinson and Texas A&M, and our players have had a great couple of days and are looking forward to a few more before an exciting game."
On preparing for Texas A&M:
"So, you know, times have changed in college soccer and we use these practices to get better at what we do, and we put together game plans for Texas A&M. We don't have much of an idea of what's going to happen, so we've worked hard to try to get better ourselves. Texas A&M has a lot of good players. I know they have a lot of players that aren't playing in this game, but some of the guys that played behind them are still good soccer players. [They're] a very, very, very, very talented team, so we've done some work on Texas A&M, but more work on Oklahoma State."