Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Texas A&M Aggies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAA Football

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
9:00 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Texas A&M Aggies live on VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Texas A&M Aggies live starting lineups, as well as the latest information coming out of NGR Stadium. Stay tuned for minute-by-minute coverage of the game live online at VAVEL
8:55 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Texas A&M Aggies online live stream NCAAF 2023

This is the kickoff time for the Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Texas A&M Aggies game on December 27 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM  
Bolivia: 10:00 PM  
Brazil: 11:00 PM  
Chile: 11:00 PM  
Colombia: 9:00 PM  
Ecuador: 9:00 PM  
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on ABC
Spain: 4:00 AM
Mexico: 8:00 PM  
Paraguay: 10:00 PM  
Peru: 9:00 PM
Uruguay: 11:00 PM
8:50 AM2 hours ago

Jayden Henderson, called to surprise with Texas A&M.

Henderson did not see much action during the season, but he is in charge of running this offense, he has thrown 77 passes, 52 of which were complete, with 704 yards, 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
8:45 AM2 hours ago

Alan Bowman, Oklahoma State's offensive leader

Quarterback Alan Bowman will lead the Oklahoma State offense. In the collegiate season he had 452 passes, 270 of them complete, with 3058 yards and 13 touchdowns, although he suffered 12 interceptions.
8:40 AM2 hours ago

Elijah Robinson: "When I'm here, I have my A&M jersey on."

The Aggies' interim coach, referring to this bowl preparation, says nothing influences his deal with Syracuse.

"No way, how could I shorten A&M and the preparation for these kids," Elijah Robinson said. "If I had to get up at 5:00 a.m. and write a schedule and hand it to Dustin so the rest of the guys knew what the plan was...give our coordinators a chance to prepare ahead of time before I left. We get back on the road and make sure we have everything in order. When I'm here, I have my A&M jersey on and I get these guys ready for a bowl game. When I'm at Syracuse ... I'm recruiting and that's all we can do right now. I'm evaluating players there. This part is business and I'm doing the best I can to make sure I give both sides everything I have."

8:35 AM2 hours ago

Mike Gundy: "We're thrilled to be here."

Oklahoma State's head coach talked about what Wednesday's game will be like. This he said: 

"We're thrilled to be here at the TaxAct Texas Bowl. It was a lot of fun tonight at the rodeo and we're excited about the game. [We're looking forward to "We face Coach Robinson and Texas A&M, and our players have had a great couple of days and are looking forward to a few more before an exciting game."

On preparing for Texas A&M:
"So, you know, times have changed in college soccer and we use these practices to get better at what we do, and we put together game plans for Texas A&M. We don't have much of an idea of what's going to happen, so we've worked hard to try to get better ourselves. Texas A&M has a lot of good players. I know they have a lot of players that aren't playing in this game, but some of the guys that played behind them are still good soccer players. [They're] a very, very, very, very talented team, so we've done some work on Texas A&M, but more work on Oklahoma State."

8:30 AM2 hours ago

Game predictions

According to ESPN Analytics data, Texas A&M leads the odds to win the game, with a percentage of 71.8%, while, Oklahoma State only has a success rate of 28.2%.
8:25 AM3 hours ago

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M history

According to data provided by Oklahoma State's website, Oklahoma State trails Texas A&M 18-10 all-time in head-to-head matchups, however, they have a big edge in recent history, winning four of the last five games. The Cowboys' lone loss in this stretch came in their most recent battle: the 2019 Texas Bowl.
8:20 AM3 hours ago

The TaxAct Texas Bowl game will be played at NRG Stadium

The Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Texas A&M Aggies game will be played at 72,220-seat NRG Stadium.
Photo: NGR Park
Photo: NGR Park
8:15 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NCAAF: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Texas A&M Aggies live updates

My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pregame analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo