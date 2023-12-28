SMU Mustangs vs Boston College Eagles LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAA College FootballMatch

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here SMU Mustangs vs Boston College Eagles in NCAA College Football
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this SMU Mustangs vs Boston College Eagles match in the NFL.
What time is SMU Mustangs vs Boston College Eagles match for NCAA College Football?
This is the start time of the game SMU Mustangs vs Boston College Eagles of December 28th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
USA: 11:00 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
Where and how to watch SMU Mustangs vs Boston College Eagles live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch SMU Mustangs vs Boston College Eagles live, it will be streamed Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
How is SMU doing?
The locals in their last 5 games have had a very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last games, their best result was the 59-14 against Navy team, having a streak of 5 wins, and 0 losses, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive. Saturday, November 4 vs Rice, 36-31 Friday, November 10 vs North Texas, 45-21 Saturday, November 18 vs Memphis, 38-34 Saturday, November 25 vs Navy, 59-14 Saturday, December 2 vs Tulane, 26-14
How is Boston coming?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was 21-14 against UConn, having a streak of 2 wins and 3 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Saturday, October 28th vs. University of Connecticut, 21-14
Friday, November 3 vs Syracuse, 17-10
Saturday, November 11 vs Virginia Tech, 48-22
Thursday, November 16 vs Pittsburgh, 24-16
Friday, November 24 vs Miami, 45-20
SMU Player to Watch
Quarterback, sophomore, Preston Stone from Dallas, TX, has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass answer for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 3197, with 28 touchdown passes.
Extra information from ....
Preston Stone, played six games as a starter. He had a 28-48 passing mark for 388 yards and two touchdowns. He added 14 carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Had a career-long 75-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive at Tulsa.
Boston's Player to Watch
Quarterback, sophomore, Thomas Castellanos from Waycross, Georgia, USA, has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 2146, with 15 touchdown passes.
Extra information from....
Thomas Castellanos, the quarterback was a four-year starter at Ware County, threw for 7,710 yards in his career and rushed for 3,681. He guided the team to a 10-win season in 2020 and threw for 2,881 yards and a career-high 23 touchdowns to go along with 939 ground yards and 24 touchdowns.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the SMU Mustangs vs Boston College Eagles game, corresponding to the NCAA College Football. The match will take place at Fenway Park, at 11:00 am.