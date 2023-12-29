Kentucky vs Clemson LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NCAAF Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Kentucky vs Clemson live in the NCAAF College Bowl, as well as the latest information from EverBank Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
EverBank Stadium
It is the home of Jacksonville Jaguars, one of the most important stadiums in the NFL, it has a capacity for 67 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 18th 1995, it will be the home of the Gator Bowl, where the universities of Kentucky and the well known university of Clemson will play, a match that promises to be one of the best in this week of NCAAF bowls, without a doubt a great stadium for a good football match.
Where and how to watch Kentucky vs Clemson live online in the NCAAF College Bowl
The Kentucky vs Clemson game will be televised on ESPN.
The Kentucky vs Clemson game can be tuned in from the Star+ streams.
If you want to watch Kentucky vs Clemson live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other games this Friday in the NCAAF
Tomorrow, in addition to the Kentucky vs Clemson game at the Gator Bow, Notre Dame vs Oregon State, Iowa State vs Memphis and Ohio State vs Missouri will be played in tomorrow's bowls, games that promise to be very exciting and with universities that always cheer in a day that will be full of points, intensity and above all a lot of emotion.
What time is the Kentucky vs Clemson NCAAF College Bowl game?
This is the kick-off time for the Kentucky vs Clemson game on 29 December 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Bolivia: 13:00 hours
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 13:00
Spain: 18:00 hours
United States: 12:00 noon PT and 1:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Venezuela: 13:00 hours
Japan: 06:00 hours
India: 00:45
Nigeria: 00:00 hours
South Africa: 00:00 hours
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 18:00 hours
France 18:00 hours
Italy 18:00 hours
Absences
It will not be known until tomorrow which players will be active in this bowl, taking into account that several players do not want to be active in order to be in shape for the NFL draft next year, waiting for the opportunity to fulfil their NFL dream.
Background
These two teams have never met in a bowl, but the big favorite to win tomorrow will be Clemson, who has a better roster to face this game and with a great season, will look to close the year with a very important win for them and be calmer with this year in the NCAAF.
How does Clemson get there?
Clemson is the favorite to win tomorrow's bowl, having a better roster and finishing the season with a record of 8 wins and 4 losses. It will also be announced if some players will be active for Clemson tomorrow or if they will rest to prepare for the NFL Draft next year, so both teams will have one more bowl this week, being one of the most exciting and expected tomorrow.
How does Kentucky get there?
Kentucky comes to this bowl with a great illusion of being able to defeat one of the strongest teams at the collegiate level as it is Clemson, finished its regular season with a record of 7 games won and 5 games lost, will have several starting players because some players decided better not to risk in their quest to be selected in the Draft, is expected a very close game, full of intensity, scores and emotions, in this way Kentucky comes to this bowl tomorrow.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live stream of the Kentucky vs Clemson game, corresponding to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The game will take place at EverBank Stadium at 11:00 am.