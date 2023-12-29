Arizona Wildcats vs Oklahoma Sooners LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAAF Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Jedd Fisch
Jedd Fisch, Oklahoma's head coach, also spoke about what it will be like to face the Wildcats: "I have a lot of respect for coach Venables. We had dinner together the other night and I said, 'I have a lot of respect for Coach Venables. We had dinner together the other night and I said, 'How many of these head coaching jobs have you turned down? He's at the highest of the high levels of coaches. When he chose to come to Oklahoma, it was one of those programs that you want to monitor, watch and see how quickly he will put his stamp on the program. I think that's what it comes down to. It's not necessarily about always turning things around. Everyone is in a different and unique situation. What matters is what he did with his program in the way he wanted. When you take a team that, for years, under Lincoln Riley (former head coach), was going to be a points-fest kind of team. Now you look at Oklahoma, they can score points with everybody, with an offense in the top five, but they've taken the ball away 26 times this year. When you see a team that has done that, I have a lot of respect for the fact that coach Venables, in two years, has gone from six to 10 wins, adding four wins in his second year. Beyond that, it's simply the way they play. I know there's a saying: those who know, know. When you watch their movie, you know. You know that Coach Venables will be very successful because of the way his program and his culture are clearly being perceived. That presents a big challenge, because when you look at their offense and you see statistically where they were with (former offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby) and with Dillon (Gabriel), you see one of the top five offenses in the country. Now you're sitting there and trying to make a determination when you're planning the offense with a different quarterback and a different coordinator. Coach Littrell has made moves (in the past). You can go back and ask, 'At Indiana, what did he do? When he was at North Texas, what did he do? When he was at Arizona, what did he do?". At some point, you have to play fundamental soccer and believe in what you see."
Brent Venables!
Sooners head coach Brent Venables talked about what it will be like to face Arizona: "This is a team that, again, as we've said, is as good as any in college soccer right now. I have a lot of respect and appreciation for what coach Fisch and his staff have done, what his players have done. They've developed things the right way. They recruited these guys, kept them there and developed them. They went through some tough times while building their program. They can play with anyone. I think they showed that this season. We talk about it all the time. Our guys are excited to play. We have 70 scholarship players who are committed to finishing what they started. We're very excited about what we've seen. Opportunity for the 129th team in Oklahoma history to have a chance to get to 11 wins. What a blessing that is. It's been done 27 times in Oklahoma history, tied with Alabama. We had a great opportunity against a fantastic opponent, arguably one of the best matchups of the entire bowl season. I'm looking forward to tomorrow night. He's been involved with the game since he came out of his mother's womb, he's been throwing the ball ever since. He's got a great demeanor. When I was a young coach, I thought the quarterback had to be like the middle linebacker, emotional. After I coached Sam Bradford on the scout team, who later became the No. 1 pick in the draft, I quickly learned that by trying to get Sam to do what I wanted him to do, maybe his way is better."
Injury Report: Oklahoma
The Sooners will be without Major, Helms, Anthony, Rowe, Picciotti and Graham, all injured, as well as Marshall and Smith, both listed as questionable.
Injury Report: Arizona
Arizona will definitely be without the injured Johnson for the match, while Williams and Coleman are doubtful.
PAC-12 Conference
The Arizona Wildcats are in the PAC-12 Conference, with seven wins and two losses, below the Oregon Ducks, with eight wins and one loss, and the Washington Huskies, with nine wins and no losses, and above the Oregon State Beavers, Utah Utes and USC Trojans, all with five wins and four losses, and the California Golden Bears and UCLA Bruins, who have four wins and five losses.
Big 12 Conference
The Sooners are in third place in the Big 12 Conference, with seven wins and two losses, tied with the Oklahoma State Cowboys and below the Texas Longhorns, with eight wins and one loss, and above the Iowa State Cyclones, Kansas State Wildcats and West Virginia Mountaineers, all with six wins and three losses, and above the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Kansas Jayhawks, who have five wins and four losses.
Last Matches: Wildcats
Arizona Wildcats, on the other hand, come into the match with two defeats and one win. At home they lost 31-24 to Washington. The away win came against Stanford, 21-20. A 31-10 win also came against UTEP, away from home. At home, another defeat, now by 31-24 to Mississippi State and, finally, away from home, the victory came over another Arizona team, the Northem Arizona Lumberjacks, by 38-3.
Last Matches: Sooners
For the match, the Oklahoma Sooners are coming off the back of five straight wins. Away from home, against Iowa State, they won 50-20. At home against Cincinnati, the win was by 20 to 6. At home again, the win came against Tulsa by 66 to 17. Then away to SMU and finally to Arkansas State, an incredible 73-0 victory!
