Oregon State Beavers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAA College Football Match
Courtesy

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
2:00 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Oregon State Beavers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish in NCAA College Football

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Oregon State Beavers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish match in the NFL.
1:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Oregon State Beavers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish match for NCAA College Football?

This is the start time of the game Oregon State Beavers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish of December 29th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX 
Argentina: 15:00 hours 
Chile: 15:00 hours 
Colombia: 13:00 hours 
Peru: 13:00 hours 
USA: 14:00 hours ET 
Ecuador: 13:00 hours 
Uruguay: 16:00 hours 
Paraguay: 14:00 hours 
Spain: 20:00 hours
1:50 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Oregon State Beavers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish live

The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch SMU Mustangs vs Boston College Eagles live, it will be streamed Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
1:45 AM2 hours ago

How is Oregon coming?

The locals in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last games, their best result was the 76-57 against Idaho State, having a streak of 5 wins, and 0 losses, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Thu, Nov. 30 vs. UC Davis, 71-59
Mon., Dec. 4 vs. Cal Poly, 70-63 2TE    
Sat. Dec. 9 vs. Utah Valley, 74-71
Sun., Dec. 17 vs. UTSA, 66-65
Thu., Dec. 21 vs. Idaho State, 76-57
1:40 AM2 hours ago

How is Notre Dam coming?

The visitors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was 86-65 against Western Michigan, having a streak of 2 wins and 3 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Tue. Dec. 5 vs. Western Michigan, 86-65
Sat., Dec. 9 vs. Marquette, 78-59
Sat., Dec. 16 vs. Georgetown, 72-68 TE
Tue., Dec. 19 vs. The Citadel, 65-45
Fri., Dec. 22 vs. Marist, 60-56
1:35 AM2 hours ago

Oregon Player to Watch

Quarterback, sophomore, DJ Uiagalelei from Inland Empire, Carolina, has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 2638, with 21 touchdown passes.
1:30 AM2 hours ago

Extra information from....

DJ Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State at the end of 2022, the Beavers landed one of the best recruits in their entire College Football history. Uiagalelei was a 5-star QB recruited by Clemson in 2020, second best in the class only to another superstar in Bryce Young.
1:25 AM2 hours ago

Notre Dam Player to Watch

Quarterback, Senior Class, Sam Hartman from Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 2689, with 24 touchdown passes.
1:20 AM2 hours ago

Extra information from....

Sam Hartman, has a storied career, which includes an ACC record 110 touchdown passes, which also ranks in the top 20 in FBS history. In addition, he has thrown for the second most yards in ACC history and his 12,967 lifetime air yards rank him in the top 20 in FBS history. 
He holds the program record for passing completions, attempts, touchdowns and total yards, while ranking in the top three in ACC history in every category and ranking in the top 25 nationally in total touchdowns and total yards.
1:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Oregon State Beavers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish, an NCAA College Football game. The match will take place at Sun Bowl, at 2:00 pm.
VAVEL Logo