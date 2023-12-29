Oregon State Beavers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAA College Football Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Oregon State Beavers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish in NCAA College Football
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Oregon State Beavers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish match in the NFL.
What time is Oregon State Beavers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish match for NCAA College Football?
This is the start time of the game Oregon State Beavers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish of December 29th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 14:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 14:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Where and how to watch Oregon State Beavers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch SMU Mustangs vs Boston College Eagles live, it will be streamed Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch SMU Mustangs vs Boston College Eagles live, it will be streamed Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
How is Oregon coming?
The locals in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last games, their best result was the 76-57 against Idaho State, having a streak of 5 wins, and 0 losses, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Thu, Nov. 30 vs. UC Davis, 71-59
Mon., Dec. 4 vs. Cal Poly, 70-63 2TE
Sat. Dec. 9 vs. Utah Valley, 74-71
Sun., Dec. 17 vs. UTSA, 66-65
Thu., Dec. 21 vs. Idaho State, 76-57
Thu, Nov. 30 vs. UC Davis, 71-59
Mon., Dec. 4 vs. Cal Poly, 70-63 2TE
Sat. Dec. 9 vs. Utah Valley, 74-71
Sun., Dec. 17 vs. UTSA, 66-65
Thu., Dec. 21 vs. Idaho State, 76-57
How is Notre Dam coming?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was 86-65 against Western Michigan, having a streak of 2 wins and 3 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Tue. Dec. 5 vs. Western Michigan, 86-65
Sat., Dec. 9 vs. Marquette, 78-59
Sat., Dec. 16 vs. Georgetown, 72-68 TE
Tue., Dec. 19 vs. The Citadel, 65-45
Fri., Dec. 22 vs. Marist, 60-56
Tue. Dec. 5 vs. Western Michigan, 86-65
Sat., Dec. 9 vs. Marquette, 78-59
Sat., Dec. 16 vs. Georgetown, 72-68 TE
Tue., Dec. 19 vs. The Citadel, 65-45
Fri., Dec. 22 vs. Marist, 60-56
Oregon Player to Watch
Quarterback, sophomore, DJ Uiagalelei from Inland Empire, Carolina, has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 2638, with 21 touchdown passes.
Extra information from....
DJ Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State at the end of 2022, the Beavers landed one of the best recruits in their entire College Football history. Uiagalelei was a 5-star QB recruited by Clemson in 2020, second best in the class only to another superstar in Bryce Young.
Notre Dam Player to Watch
Quarterback, Senior Class, Sam Hartman from Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 2689, with 24 touchdown passes.
Extra information from....
Sam Hartman, has a storied career, which includes an ACC record 110 touchdown passes, which also ranks in the top 20 in FBS history. In addition, he has thrown for the second most yards in ACC history and his 12,967 lifetime air yards rank him in the top 20 in FBS history.
He holds the program record for passing completions, attempts, touchdowns and total yards, while ranking in the top three in ACC history in every category and ranking in the top 25 nationally in total touchdowns and total yards.
He holds the program record for passing completions, attempts, touchdowns and total yards, while ranking in the top three in ACC history in every category and ranking in the top 25 nationally in total touchdowns and total yards.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Oregon State Beavers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish, an NCAA College Football game. The match will take place at Sun Bowl, at 2:00 pm.